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Home > Sports News > Mohammed Siraj Hits Top Gear With Four-Wicket Haul Ahead Of India’s Test And ODI Series | IND vs NZ

Mohammed Siraj Hits Top Gear With Four-Wicket Haul Ahead Of India’s Test And ODI Series | IND vs NZ

India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Siraj’s four-wicket performance against New Zealand A provided valuable red-ball preparation ahead of India’s upcoming Test assignments, while Mukesh Kumar claimed five wickets to bowl the hosts out. However, New Zealand A’s lower order fought back to secure a first-innings lead before India A reached stumps without losing a wicket.

Mohammed Siraj Hits Top Gear With Four-Wicket Haul Ahead Of India’s Test And ODI Series | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 17:10 IST

India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Siraj’s latest outing for India A offered him an opportunity to sharpen his red-ball bowling after a busy domestic schedule, with India’s upcoming international commitments in mind. The fast bowler has been seeking consistency through competitive cricket, and his performance against New Zealand A gave him another extended spell in the middle.

Siraj is part of India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series, but his workload in the unofficial Test also carries significance with a two-Test assignment approaching. Having recently featured in the Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad, the pacer needed sustained time with the ball to build his match fitness and settle into longer spells.

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Siraj Strikes Early As India A Fight Back

New Zealand A resumed their first innings with three wickets down and Matthew Boyle well placed at the crease. Siraj wasted little time on the third morning, dismissing Boyle for 110 after the batter edged a delivery outside off-stump to Devdutt Padikkal at slip.

Boyle’s departure ended a substantial partnership with Dean Foxcroft, who had helped New Zealand A recover after their early setbacks. Siraj then sent Foxcroft back for 93, beating the right-hander as he attempted a flick and trapping him leg-before-wicket.

The Hyderabad pacer continued to threaten the middle and lower order, later bowling Brett Randell for five with a delivery that came back into the batter. Siraj finished with four wickets from 35 overs, giving him a demanding workload against a side whose batters made him work for every breakthrough.

Mukesh Kumar Completes Five-Wicket Haul

While Siraj provided crucial breakthroughs, Mukesh Kumar emerged as India A’s leading wicket-taker. The Bengal fast bowler had already caused problems on the second day, when New Zealand A lost three wickets for just 13 runs.

Mukesh added to his tally by dismissing Mitchell Hay for 31, with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel completing the catch behind the stumps. He then removed Kristian Clarke and Fraser Sheat, who had contributed valuable runs during the hosts’ resistance.

The spell took Mukesh to his 12th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. He returned figures of 5/87 from 29 overs, finishing ahead of Siraj in the wicket column and ensuring India A eventually brought the innings to a close.

New Zealand A’s Lower Order Extends Lead

Despite the efforts of the Indian quicks, New Zealand A managed to post 424 in 132.5 overs. Clarke and Sheat added important runs for the eighth wicket, while the final-wicket pair of Lennox and Jarrod McKay prolonged the innings further.

The lower order’s resistance meant the last three wickets contributed 133 runs, taking New Zealand A to a 78-run first-innings advantage over India A, who had made 346 in their opening innings.

India A then negotiated the remaining 11 overs without losing a wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal finished unbeaten on 20, while Sai Sudharsan was not out on 11. India A reached 32/0 at stumps, leaving them 46 runs behind.

For Siraj, the extended outing offered valuable time in the red-ball format ahead of his international commitments. Mukesh, meanwhile, made the most of his opportunity with a five-wicket haul as India A continued their preparations in Christchurch.

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Mohammed Siraj Hits Top Gear With Four-Wicket Haul Ahead Of India’s Test And ODI Series | IND vs NZ

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Mohammed Siraj Hits Top Gear With Four-Wicket Haul Ahead Of India’s Test And ODI Series | IND vs NZ
Mohammed Siraj Hits Top Gear With Four-Wicket Haul Ahead Of India’s Test And ODI Series | IND vs NZ
Mohammed Siraj Hits Top Gear With Four-Wicket Haul Ahead Of India’s Test And ODI Series | IND vs NZ
Mohammed Siraj Hits Top Gear With Four-Wicket Haul Ahead Of India’s Test And ODI Series | IND vs NZ
Mohammed Siraj Hits Top Gear With Four-Wicket Haul Ahead Of India’s Test And ODI Series | IND vs NZ

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