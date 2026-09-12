Mohammed Siraj Replaces Tilak Varma as Hyderabad Captain for Ranji Trophy 2026/27

Mohammed Siraj Replaces Tilak Varma: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) announced that Mohammed Siraj will lead the state in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Siraj was last seen playing in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final for the South Zone, playing under Tilak Varma’s captaincy. Interestingly, the left-handed batter captained Hyderabad in the previous season. However, given that Tilak is the vice-captain of India’s T20I side, there is a possibility of him missing a few games in the Ranji Trophy 2026/27. Meanwhile, fast bowler Chama Milind has been named the vice-captain.

Siraj came under the scanner for his bowling speed. The right-arm pacer commented on the issue, speaking how he is a rhythm bowler and that coming back after a two-month break did not help him regain the required rhythm.

Mohammed Siraj Named Hyderabad Captain For Ranji Trophy 2026/27

The upcoming Ranji Trophy season will kick off on the 11th of October with Hyderabad facing Tripura in their opening game. The first round of matches will see Hyderabad play four games from 11th of October to possibly 5th November. With India set to face New Zealand in a two-match Test series from the 18th of November, Siraj could lead Hyderabad in each of their first four games.

However, the BCCI would be closely monitoring the workload of the 32-year-old before the crucial Test series. It is expected that Siraj will be Jasprit Bumrah’s deputy in leading the pace attack against the Blackcaps.

Mohammed Siraj Addresses Slow Speed Issues

Mohammed Siraj addressed the issues regarding his slow speeds during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone. The right-arm pacer remarked that he is a rhythm bowler and needs to bowl more and more overs to find his best form.

“Coming off a two-month break straight into a match, my rhythm wasn’t quite there. I’m purely a rhythm bowler. If I’m not in sync, I simply can’t explode through the crease. That was the struggle in Sri Lanka – my run-up felt disjointed. Some strides were too short, others were too long, and that broke my flow and cost me pace,” Siraj said after the Duleep Trophy 2026 final against East Zone.

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