Mohsin Naqvi to Attend Women’s Asia Cup Final: Will India Accept Trophy From PCB Chief if Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team Wins? | Report

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 is heading towards its business end, with India among the favourites to lift the trophy. However, the tournament could witness another trophy presentation controversy involving Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. According to a media report, Naqvi is set to attend the Women’s Asia Cup final on September 13 as the chief guest for the closing ceremony. Here are all the details about the reported development and the trophy drama that unfolded during last year’s Men’s Asia Cup.

Mohsin Naqvi to Attend Women’s Asia Cup Final

According to a Geo News report, Mohsin Naqvi is expected to be present at the Women’s Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 13, as the chief guest for the closing ceremony. His presence could once again put the trophy presentation under the spotlight, particularly if Harmanpreet Kaur-led India reach the summit clash and go on to win the tournament.

With Naqvi in attendance, he could potentially hand over the trophy to the eventual champions. It remains unclear whether the Indian women’s team would accept the silverware from the ACC President if they win the Asia Cup, with the BCCI yet to make its position public.

What Happened During Last Year’s Men’s Asia Cup?

The controversy dates back to last year’s Men’s Asia Cup, when India defeated Pakistan in the final. After Suryakumar Yadav-led India secured the victory, the trophy presentation was delayed by more than an hour amid a standoff over who would present the silverware.

India eventually chose not to accept the trophy from Naqvi and celebrated their title triumph on the podium without the silverware. The trophy was subsequently kept at the ACC office in Dubai and India remained without the physical trophy despite winning the tournament.

Will India Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi?

The same situation could potentially arise at the Women’s Asia Cup final if India win the tournament and Naqvi is present at the post-match presentation. However, as of Monday, there has been no official indication from the BCCI about how the women’s team would respond if Naqvi presents the trophy.

India are among the favourites to win the tournament, meaning the possibility of another trophy presentation drama cannot be ruled out. The final is scheduled to take place on September 13, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side already through to the semi-finals.