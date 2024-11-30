Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Mohun Bagan Back On Top with Cummings’ Late Strike

Mohun Bagan regained the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC.

Mohun Bagan Back On Top with Cummings’ Late Strike

Mohun Bagan regained the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC. Jason Cummings’ stunning late goal, assisted by Greg Stewart, proved decisive in a match that remained tightly contested until the final moments.

Returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for two matches, Greg Stewart made an immediate impact. Within minutes of his introduction, Stewart struck a powerful shot that rattled the crossbar. Shortly after, he provided the match-winning assist, threading a ball to Cummings, who curled a left-footed shot so precise that “even two goalkeepers may not have been enough.”

Resilient Chennaiyin FC Defense

Chennaiyin FC’s disciplined middle block stifled Mohun Bagan’s usual attacking flow. Wide midfielders worked tirelessly to neutralize the threats posed by Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh, ensuring the Kolkata giants found little joy on the flanks. Irfan Yadwad and Ryan Edwards were standout performers, holding firm until the 86th minute.

However, a lapse saw Yadwad lose possession to Ashish Rai, who quickly set up Stewart. Stewart’s pass found Cummings, whose bending strike ended Chennaiyin’s robust resistance.

The match’s intensity spiked in the final minutes. Stewart hit the framework again, and Manvir Singh’s header also struck the woodwork before Cummings’ goal sealed the victory. Despite late attempts by Chennaiyin FC, including a powerful shot by Yadwad that tested Vishal Kaith, Mohun Bagan held firm for their fifth clean sheet in six matches.

Colaco’s Solo Effort and Tactical Adjustments

Earlier in the game, Liston Colaco came close to scoring with a remarkable solo effort in the 37th minute. Cutting in from the left, Colaco unleashed a long-range strike, forcing a diving save from the opposition goalkeeper.

Chennaiyin FC’s coach, aware of Mohun Bagan’s quality, employed strategic substitutions in the second half, introducing Lukas Brambilla and Daniel Chima Chukwu. However, these changes failed to disrupt the hosts’ momentum.

Mohun Bagan’s Midfield Challenges

The absence of attacking inroads in the midfield highlighted the effectiveness of Chennaiyin’s defensive setup. Tangri, pivotal in the previous game, found his runs blocked by Lalrinliana Hnamte and Elson Junior. Despite this, Mohun Bagan maintained possession and eventually found the breakthrough through Stewart and Cummings.

With the win, Mohun Bagan now boasts six victories from nine rounds, further cementing their position as title contenders in the ISL.

Filed under

ISL MBSG Mohun Bagan

