Mohun Bagan Squad Durand Cup 2026: Full List Of Registered Players, Foreigners, New Signings— All You Need To Know

Record 17-time champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have officially unveiled their registered squad list for the 135th edition of the Durand Cup. The Mariners kick off the new Indian domestic football season on Saturday, July 25, 2026, taking on arch-rivals East Bengal FC in a explosive opening Kolkata Derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

Key New Signings & East Bengal Crossing

The Mariners have bolstered their ranks significantly heading into the campaign. Leading the list of high-profile additions is veteran India international defender Rahul Bheke (#2), who brings vital championship experience to the backline. In midfield, Miguel Ferreira (#10) headlines the new faces after completing a marquee crossover move directly from rival camp East Bengal.

Further strengthening the core, Mohun Bagan have brought in Bosnian defensive midfielder Samir Zeljkovic (#8), defender Alex Saji (#40), and dynamic young winger Sayan Banerjee (#14) alongside Serbian attacker Dejan Drazic (#71).

Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026

• Defense: Rahul Bheke (#2), Alex Saji (#40)

• Midfield: Miguel Ferreira Damasceno (#10), Samir Zeljkovic (#8)

• Attackers: Dejan Drazic (#71), Sayan Banerjee (#14)

Foreign Players Availability

As things stand, Serbian winger Dejan Drazic (#71) appears to be the primary available foreign recruit actively registered for the opening stretch. Though established star forwards like Jamie Maclaren (#29) and center-back Alberto Rodriguez (#21) feature on the official roster, Drazic remains the main international spark ready to take the field.

No. Pos. Player Name Status / Role 1 GK Vishal Kaith First-choice India international goalkeeper 2 DF Rahul Bheke New Signing (Veteran defender) 3 DF Raj Basfore Young center-back 6 MF Anirudh Thapa India national team central midfielder 7 MF Liston Colaco Prolific left winger 8 MF Samir Zeljkovic New Signing (Bosnian defensive mid) 10 MF Miguel Ferreira Damasceno New Signing (Blockbuster move from East Bengal) 11 MF Manvir Singh Versatile Indian forward / right winger 14 MF Sayan Banerjee New Signing (Young winger) 15 DF Subhasish Bose Club Captain & left-back 16 MF Abhishek Dhananjay Suryavanshi Young midfielder 17 FW Kiyan Nassiri Giri Forward / attacker 18 MF Sahal Abdul Samad Creative attacking midfielder 21 DF Alberto Rodriguez Martin Foreign center-back 22 MF Deepak Tangri Defensive midfielder 24 GK Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari Goalkeeper 27 DF Tekcham Abhishek Singh Full-back 29 FW Jamie Maclaren Foreign marquee striker 31 GK Priyansh Dubey Goalkeeper 32 DF Dippendu Biswas Center-back 34 MF Tanmoy Ghosh Midfielder 40 DF Alex Saji New Signing (Center-back) 44 DF Asish Rai Right-back 45 MF Lalengmawia (Apuia) Central midfielder 55 DF Mehtab Singh India international center-back 66 DF Robilal Mandi Defender 71 MF Dejan Drazic New Signing (Serbian foreign winger) 72 FW Suhail Ahmad Bhat Young striker 73 DF Umer Muhthar K P Defender

Drawn in Group A alongside East Bengal FC, CISF Protectors, and South United FC, Mohun Bagan will aim to defend their title legacy starting with the derby in Kolkata.