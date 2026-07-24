Mohun Bagan Squad Durand Cup 2026: Full List Of Registered Players, Foreigners, New Signings— All You Need To Know

Record 17-time champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have officially unveiled their registered squad list for the 135th edition of the Durand Cup. The Mariners kick off the new Indian domestic football season on Saturday, July 25, 2026, taking on arch-rivals East Bengal FC in a explosive opening Kolkata Derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).
Key New Signings & East Bengal Crossing
The Mariners have bolstered their ranks significantly heading into the campaign. Leading the list of high-profile additions is veteran India international defender Rahul Bheke (#2), who brings vital championship experience to the backline. In midfield, Miguel Ferreira (#10) headlines the new faces after completing a marquee crossover move directly from rival camp East Bengal.
Further strengthening the core, Mohun Bagan have brought in Bosnian defensive midfielder Samir Zeljkovic (#8), defender Alex Saji (#40), and dynamic young winger Sayan Banerjee (#14) alongside Serbian attacker Dejan Drazic (#71).
Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026
• Defense: Rahul Bheke (#2), Alex Saji (#40)
• Midfield: Miguel Ferreira Damasceno (#10), Samir Zeljkovic (#8)
• Attackers: Dejan Drazic (#71), Sayan Banerjee (#14)
Foreign Players Availability
As things stand, Serbian winger Dejan Drazic (#71) appears to be the primary available foreign recruit actively registered for the opening stretch. Though established star forwards like Jamie Maclaren (#29) and center-back Alberto Rodriguez (#21) feature on the official roster, Drazic remains the main international spark ready to take the field.
|No.
|Pos.
|Player Name
|Status / Role
|1
|GK
|Vishal Kaith
|First-choice India international goalkeeper
|2
|DF
|Rahul Bheke
|New Signing (Veteran defender)
|3
|DF
|Raj Basfore
|Young center-back
|6
|MF
|Anirudh Thapa
|India national team central midfielder
|7
|MF
|Liston Colaco
|Prolific left winger
|8
|MF
|Samir Zeljkovic
|New Signing (Bosnian defensive mid)
|10
|MF
|Miguel Ferreira Damasceno
|New Signing (Blockbuster move from East Bengal)
|11
|MF
|Manvir Singh
|Versatile Indian forward / right winger
|14
|MF
|Sayan Banerjee
|New Signing (Young winger)
|15
|DF
|Subhasish Bose
|Club Captain & left-back
|16
|MF
|Abhishek Dhananjay Suryavanshi
|Young midfielder
|17
|FW
|Kiyan Nassiri Giri
|Forward / attacker
|18
|MF
|Sahal Abdul Samad
|Creative attacking midfielder
|21
|DF
|Alberto Rodriguez Martin
|Foreign center-back
|22
|MF
|Deepak Tangri
|Defensive midfielder
|24
|GK
|Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari
|Goalkeeper
|27
|DF
|Tekcham Abhishek Singh
|Full-back
|29
|FW
|Jamie Maclaren
|Foreign marquee striker
|31
|GK
|Priyansh Dubey
|Goalkeeper
|32
|DF
|Dippendu Biswas
|Center-back
|34
|MF
|Tanmoy Ghosh
|Midfielder
|40
|DF
|Alex Saji
|New Signing (Center-back)
|44
|DF
|Asish Rai
|Right-back
|45
|MF
|Lalengmawia (Apuia)
|Central midfielder
|55
|DF
|Mehtab Singh
|India international center-back
|66
|DF
|Robilal Mandi
|Defender
|71
|MF
|Dejan Drazic
|New Signing (Serbian foreign winger)
|72
|FW
|Suhail Ahmad Bhat
|Young striker
|73
|DF
|Umer Muhthar K P
|Defender
Drawn in Group A alongside East Bengal FC, CISF Protectors, and South United FC, Mohun Bagan will aim to defend their title legacy starting with the derby in Kolkata.
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.