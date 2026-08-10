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Home > Sports News > Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record

Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record

Mohun Bagan thrashed CISF Protectors 6-0 in the Durand Cup as Sahal Abdul Samad scored a hat-trick, helping the Mariners finish Group A with three wins.

Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record. Photo Durand Cup Media
Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record. Photo Durand Cup Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 19:09 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant produced another dominant display to storm into the quarter-finals of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup, thrashing CISF Protectors 6-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday.

The Mariners finished their Group A campaign with a flawless three wins from three matches, securing top spot with an emphatic performance. Sahal Abdul Samad was the standout performer, scoring a sensational first-half hat-trick, while Manvir Singh, Jamie Maclaren and Tekcham Abhishek Singh also got on the scoresheet.

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With six points already secured from their opening two games, Panagiotis Dilimperis’ team had already confirmed their quarter-final berth before kick-off. CISF, meanwhile, were looking to finish their campaign with something to celebrate after losing their first two fixtures.

The Protectors initially managed to withstand Mohun Bagan’s pressure, with captain Mohammad Khalid leading a disciplined defensive effort. However, the resistance lasted only 17 minutes.

Dejan Dražić sent a brilliant pass from inside his own half to release Tekcham Abhishek Singh down the right. His effort took a deflection before Liston Colaco collected the ball and picked out Sahal, who made no mistake from close range.

Sahal struck again just two minutes later. Manvir’s clever pass found Dražić, who delivered a low ball across the face of goal for the midfielder to complete his brace.

Mohun Bagan continued to exploit gaps in the CISF defence and added a third in the 24th minute. Tekcham delivered an excellent cross for Manvir, who controlled the ball superbly before confidently finding the net.

Sahal completed his hat-trick nine minutes before half-time. Collecting the ball around halfway, he embarked on a brilliant run, skipped past several defenders and calmly placed his finish beyond the goalkeeper.

The Mariners went into the break four goals ahead after dominating possession, with CISF struggling to create meaningful attacking opportunities.

Dilimperis made four substitutions at half-time, but the change did little to reduce Mohun Bagan’s attacking threat. The Mariners continued to create chances, with Manvir and Liston both coming close to extending the lead.

The fifth goal eventually arrived in the 68th minute. Sahal produced a superb no-look pass to release substitute Jamie Maclaren, who showed composure to finish through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Mohun Bagan completed the rout five minutes later when Tekcham finished clinically after combining with Liston inside the penalty area.

CISF had opportunities to score a consolation late on, but Syed Zahid Hussain made important saves to preserve the clean sheet.

The result confirms Mohun Bagan as Group A winners, while CISF Protectors exit the tournament without a point.

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Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record
Tags: 135th Durand CupCISF Protectorsdurand cup 2026Durand Cup 2026 resultsDurand Cup Group AIndian FootballIndian Football newsJamie MaclarenManvir SinghMohun BaganMohun Bagan 6-0 CISF ProtectorsMohun Bagan Durand CupMohun Bagan quarter-finalsMohun Bagan vs CISF ProtectorsPanagiotis DilimperisSahal Abdul SamadSahal Abdul Samad hat-trickTekcham Abhishek Singh

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Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record
Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record
Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record
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