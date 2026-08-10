Mohun Bagan vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Durand Cup 2026 Match Online and On TV In India?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will aim to complete a perfect group-stage campaign when they take on CISF Protectors in their final Group F fixture of the 2026 Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, August 10.

The Mariners have won both of their matches so far and will enter the contest as overwhelming favourites. Although the beginning of Panagiotis Dilmperis’ tenure has involved a period of adjustment, Mohun Bagan have shown encouraging signs under the Greek coach. Their attacking approach has already produced promising moments, and another convincing display would provide further momentum heading into the knockout stages.

Mohun Bagan are expected to dominate possession and spend long periods in the opposition half. Their biggest challenge will be converting their opportunities, particularly against a side expected to defend deep and rely on counter-attacks. With the knockout rounds approaching, the Mariners will want to avoid any unnecessary slip-up.

CISF Protectors, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign, suffering defeats in both of their group matches. Facing one of Indian football’s strongest clubs presents another formidable challenge, but the tournament has offered the side valuable exposure at a high level.

A compact defensive structure and disciplined positioning will be crucial for CISF Protectors. They will also need to exploit transitions whenever Mohun Bagan commit numbers forward.

While even a narrow defeat could represent a respectable outcome for CISF Protectors, a draw would be a major achievement. A victory, however, would rank among the biggest upsets of this year’s Durand Cup.

Mohun Bagan vs CISF Protectors: Durand Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan vs CISF Protectors

Competition: Durand Cup 2026

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Venue: Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan vs CISF Protectors Live On TV In India?

Football fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan vs CISF Protectors Durand Cup 2026 clash live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming Online?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan and CISF Protectors will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app.