Mohun Bagan vs South United Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Durand Cup 2026 Match Online and On TV In India?

Mohun Bagan vs South United Live Streaming: Mohun Bagan will be aiming to take another step towards the knockout stages of the 2026 Durand Cup when they face South United in their second Group Stage match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, August 4.

The Mariners began their campaign with a win over East Bengal in the much-anticipated Kolkata derby. While the result was encouraging, Mohun Bagan were not at their dominant best and will be hoping to produce a more convincing performance against the Bengaluru-based South United.

The match will also provide another opportunity for head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis to implement his ideas and build momentum during the early stages of his tenure. A victory would put Mohun Bagan in a strong position to progress to the knockout rounds while also strengthening their confidence ahead of the challenges to come.

Mohun Bagan are expected to be more aggressive in attack and sharper in the final third. With a squad packed with quality and experience, the Mariners will look to control proceedings and create enough opportunities to secure another three points.

South United, however, will enter the contest with confidence of their own. The Bengaluru club made a winning start to their Durand Cup campaign by defeating CISF Protectors. They will now face a significantly tougher test against one of the tournament’s prominent sides.

For South United, defensive discipline will be crucial. They will have to maintain their shape, remain focused throughout the game and prevent Mohun Bagan’s attacking players from finding space in dangerous areas. At the other end, South United will need to make the most of whatever opportunities come their way.

A win against Mohun Bagan would represent a major statement for South United and could significantly boost their hopes of progressing from the group. For the Mariners, meanwhile, anything less than victory could make their route to the next round more complicated.

Mohun Bagan vs South United: Durand Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan vs South United

Competition: Durand Cup 2026

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan vs South United Live On TV In India?

Football fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan vs South United Durand Cup 2026 clash live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan vs South United Live Streaming Online?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan and South United will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app.

The match promises to be an important one for both teams, with Mohun Bagan looking to strengthen their position in the group and South United hoping to produce one of the tournament’s major upsets.