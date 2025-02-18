Monaco Grand Prix: Formula 1 to Introduce New ‘Monaco-Specific’ Rules To Improve Racing

Formula 1 is making significant rule adjustments to improve racing at the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the sport’s most prestigious but processional races. The FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) announced on Tuesday that it plans to introduce "Monaco-specific regulations", which could include increasing the number of mandatory pit stops.

Formula 1 is making significant rule adjustments to improve racing at the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the sport’s most prestigious but processional races. The FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) announced on Tuesday that it plans to introduce “Monaco-specific regulations”, which could include increasing the number of mandatory pit stops.

The decision comes after widespread criticism of the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, where overtaking was nearly impossible, and the top 10 drivers finished in the same order they started. With F1 cars getting bigger and heavier, racing on Monaco’s narrow streets has become more challenging, leading to calls for a solution.

The Issue with Monaco’s Circuit

The Monaco Grand Prix has been a part of Formula 1 since 1950, making it one of the sport’s most historic and glamorous events. However, its tight and twisty layout has remained largely unchanged since 1929, and modern Formula 1 cars have outgrown the circuit’s capacity for wheel-to-wheel racing.

During last year’s race, the problem was highlighted when a first-lap crash involving Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen, and Nico Hülkenberg triggered a red flag. This allowed drivers to change tyres without stopping again, turning the race into a strategy-free procession.

After the race, three-time world champion Max Verstappen voiced his frustration, calling the race “boring” and even joking on the team radio:

“This is really boring. I should’ve brought my pillow.”

He later explained:

“We are driving literally half-throttle on the straights, in a higher gear than you would normally do, four seconds off the pace. That’s not really racing. We all know in Monaco what it is like. In the last few years, it is even more difficult with the width of the cars, but it is nothing new.”

Proposed Changes for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

In response to the ongoing concerns, the Formula 1 Commission met on Tuesday and discussed introducing Monaco-specific rules to improve racing. The FIA’s official statement confirmed the planned changes:

“With the aim of promoting better racing at the Monaco Grand Prix, the commission discussed proposals for Monaco-specific regulations. The commission agreed to increase the number of mandatory pit stops in the race. These proposals will be further discussed by the Sporting Advisory Committee in the coming weeks.”

Sources suggest that F1 could mandate at least two pit stops, forcing drivers to use all three tyre compounds during the race. This strategy aims to create more variation in race pace and strategy, making overtaking opportunities more likely.

Reactions from the Formula 1 Paddock

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who was present at the meeting, shared his thoughts on the proposed changes:

“Obviously Monaco, you can’t change the layout of the circuit. And of course, as we’ve seen previously, with particularly these cars as big as they are now, the race is very much dictated by the Saturday [qualifying session].”

He added that requiring teams to use all three tyre compounds could add an extra layer of unpredictability:

“So stating that you have to use potentially all three (tyre) compounds brings in another element, so it becomes a two-stop race. And should it rain as well, there would also be a mandatory two-stop. So it’s unique to that race and it’s really due to the nature of the circuit.”

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen, who has previously dominated Monaco but struggled to enjoy the races, remained indifferent to the rule change:

“I don’t know if it’s going to make a massive difference or whatever. I don’t mind if it’s one stop, two stops, 25 stops. It’s all fine. I do whatever is decided, right?”

Final Approval Still Needed

While the FIA and F1 Commission have agreed on these changes, the final decision lies with the Sporting Advisory Committee, which will further discuss the proposal in the coming weeks. For the rule to take effect in 2025, there must be unanimous agreement among all teams.

The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from May 23 to May 25, and if these rules are approved, it could be the biggest regulatory change for the race in decades.

Will These Changes Make a Difference?

The biggest challenge for Monaco remains its track layout, which is almost impossible to alter due to its location within a tight cityscape. While mandating extra pit stops might create some variation in strategy, many experts remain skeptical about whether it will lead to more overtaking.

Regardless of how effective the changes prove to be, Formula 1 and the FIA are making an effort to ensure that one of its most iconic races does not become a dull spectacle. Fans and teams will now wait to see if the proposed two-stop strategy can breathe new life into the Monaco Grand Prix.