LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place

Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place

Formula One's governing body on Friday reinstated Red Bull's Isack Hadjar to third place at last June's Monaco Grand Prix and demoted Alpine's Pierre Gasly for the second time. Gasly finished third on track on June 7 but was demoted to seventh when two five-second penalties for pit-lane speeding were applied post-race, with fellow Frenchman Hadjar promoted to third.

Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull's Isack Hadjar to Third Place
Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull's Isack Hadjar to Third Place

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 19:07 IST

Formula One’s governing body on Friday reinstated Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to third place at last June’s Monaco Grand Prix and demoted Alpine’s Pierre Gasly for the second time. Gasly finished third on track on June 7 but was demoted to seventh when two five-second penalties for pit-lane speeding were applied post-race, with fellow Frenchman Hadjar promoted to third.

FIA Overturns Decision

That decision was overturned after a right to review on June 12, stewards accepting Renault-owned Alpine’s evidence that there had been a timekeeping error. The FIA’s International Court of Appeal then met last month to hear a McLaren and Red Bull challenge, with the verdict issued ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

You Might Be Interested In

Renault-owned Alpine said they were disappointed and frustrated with the outcome and felt they had been “unjustly punished”.

“While we disagree with the decision, and still fully maintain that Car 10 (Gasly) did not exceed the pit lane speed limit at any point during the race, the team acknowledges the decision of the judging panel,” they said in a statement.

What is the Consequence?

The decision will also affect other teams and drivers with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri moving back up to fourth while New Zealand’s Liam Lawson, who was with Racing Bulls at the time, returning to fifth and teammate Arvid Lindblad sixth.

Red Bull-owned Racing Bulls and Alpine are in a tight battle for fifth place with the two separated by only three points in the constructors’ standings before the latest verdict.

The appeal court said in its 26-page published decision that the two five-second time penalties originally imposed on Gasly must stand and be reimposed, with the championship standings amended accordingly.

Arbi Karapetian, Formula One Management’s Chief Engineering and Innovation Officer, was the only witness called at the appeal hearing which was held behind closed doors in Paris on August 25. He gave evidence about the timing system and measurements.

Timekeepers Formula One have admitted to a “measurement discrepancy” resulting from pitlane changes.

McLaren and Red Bull argued that the stewards’ decision in favour of Gasly, when others had taken penalties during the race and could not have them undone, was “a breach of the equality of treatment and of sporting fairness”.

They also said that, in their opinion, the review of the first decisions “was an improper and disproportionate remedy, which was contrary to sporting fairness.”

The FIA and Alpine held the view that “the fact that penalties served during a race cannot be rescinded cannot be an obstacle to the cancellation of an illegitimate sanction, because those penalties were served at the discretion and choice of the team.”

(With Inputs from Agencies)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place
Tags: Formula One

RELATED News

US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

Real Betis vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2026-27 Match LIVE in Spain, UK And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Will Gabriel Martinelli Make His Debut in Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Match? Details Here

Japan To Host Team India In Historic One-Off T20I Ahead Of Asian Games 2026 | Details Inside

Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Clash Tonight? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place

Who Is Swatantra Bharadwaj? ‘Sanatani Yodha’ Detained by Delhi Police After Fleeing Bulandshahr on Bullet

Mudit Bhalla — The Student Buddy: Empowering Students Beyond the Classroom

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain; Flights Operations May Be Affected; Check Noida, Gurugram Forecast

BigMuscles Nutrition or Muscleblaze? A Balanced look at two popular brands

Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Clash Tonight? Here’s What We Know

UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures

ENG vs PAK: Jason Gillespie Sympathises With Pakistan Players Over Selection And Management Chaos — ‘This ​Is These Guys’ Livelihoods’

US Open 2026 September 4 Schedule Today: Serena Williams, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play

Countries Pulling Gold Out of US Vaults: Full List of Nations Moving Their Reserves

Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place
Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place
Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place
Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place

QUICK LINKS