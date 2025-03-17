Monterrey Claims Controversial 3-1 Victory Over Pumas As Sergio Ramos Sees Red

Monterrey beat Pumas 3-1 in a heated Liga MX clash, with Sergio Ramos sent off and two disallowed goals adding to the drama. Canales and Berterame sealed the win.

In a fiery encounter at the Olímpico Universitario, Monterrey secured a controversial 3-1 win over Pumas in the 12th round of the 2025 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX. The match saw high tensions, a red card for Sergio Ramos, and two disallowed goals that could have changed the outcome.

This marked Ramos’ second visit to the Pumas’ home ground, following his recent 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul, where he had found the net. Meanwhile, Monterrey’s head coach, Martín Demichelis, breathed a sigh of relief as the win eased mounting pressure on his position.

Slow Start Before High Drama

The first half was largely uneventful, but tensions escalated when Ramos tangled with Lisandro Magallán in a heated duel. The home crowd erupted in frustration when Ramos clashed with Pablo Bennevendo, setting the tone for an explosive second half.

Goals, Red Cards, and Disallowed Strikes

At the 49-minute mark, Monterrey took the lead as Sergio Canales coolly converted a penalty after Ángel Azuaje committed a foul. The momentum remained with the visitors, and Íker Fimbres doubled the lead shortly after, putting Pumas under immense pressure.

Former Monterrey forward Rogelio Funes Mori thought he had given Pumas a lifeline, but both of his goals were ruled out—one for a foul on goalkeeper Luis Cárdenas and the other due to a handball by teammate Rubén Duarte.

The defining moment of the match came with Sergio Ramos’ red card. The Spanish defender was sent off after a reckless challenge, leaving Monterrey down to 10 men. However, despite the numerical disadvantage, Germán Berterame added a third goal, effectively sealing the victory.

Guillermo Martínez managed to pull one back for Pumas with a late penalty, but it was too little too late. Monterrey walked away with the crucial three points, maintaining their push in the Clausura standings.

What’s Next for Monterrey and Pumas?

With this crucial victory, Monterrey strengthens its position in the Liga MX standings, while Pumas will need to regroup after their first major setback under coach Efraín Juárez.

The win offers temporary relief for Monterrey’s coach Martín Demichelis, but with the competition heating up, the fight for playoff spots remains intense.

