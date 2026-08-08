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Home > Sports News > More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi’s Historic Football Career

More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi’s Historic Football Career

Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel Messi, passes away at 68. Read about his life, his bond with Leo, and his legacy as manager to the football legend.

More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi's Historic Career. Photo X
More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi's Historic Career. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 17:59 IST

Jorge Horacio Messi, the father, sole confidant, and lifelong agent of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, has passed away at the age of 68. The Argentine patriarch died at a medical center in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, following an extended battle with illness.

For over two decades, Jorge was far more than an agent or business manager—he was the emotional anchor, fiercely protective shield, and primary strategist behind the most celebrated career in football history.

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From Steel Mill Manager to Football’s Most Powerful Father

Born in Rosario in 1958, Jorge worked as a manager at the Acindar steel manufacturing facility while coaching his young son at local club Grandoli. Recognizing Lionel’s generational genius alongside his severe growth hormone deficiency, Jorge took an extraordinary leap of faith in late 2000.

Negotiating tireless terms with FC Barcelona sporting director Charly Rexach, Jorge famously secured the initial commitment written on a paper napkin. He uprooted his family to Spain to ensure 13-year-old Lionel received necessary medical treatments while flourishing at La Masia.

Throughout his son’s meteoric rise, Jorge rejected external mega-agencies, retaining total control over Lionel’s contract extensions, commercial endorsements, image rights, and landmark transfers—including his shifts to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and Inter Miami in 2023.

An Unbreakable Father-Son Bond

The bond between Lionel and Jorge was characterized by absolute trust in an often chaotic industry. While Lionel mesmerized on the pitch, Jorge handled the immense pressures off it.

“My dad has always been by my side, making decisions for my well-being so I could focus only on football. Everything I have achieved, I owe to him and my family,” Lionel once stated during his Barcelona tenure.

Jorge’s passing marks an irreplaceable loss for the Messi family and the global football community, leaving behind a legacy as the steady hand that guided the game’s greatest talent to the pinnacle of world sport.

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More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi’s Historic Football Career
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More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi’s Historic Football Career

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More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi’s Historic Football Career
More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi’s Historic Football Career
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