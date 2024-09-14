Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Morne Morkel On Taking Over As India’s Bowling Coach: Look Forward To A Great Journey

Bowling coach Morne Morkel showered praise on Indian players for their professionalism and said he is looking forward to identifying their strengths and weaknesses.

Morne Morkel On Taking Over As India’s Bowling Coach: Look Forward To A Great Journey

Bowling coach Morne Morkel showered praise on Indian players for their professionalism and said he is looking forward to identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the players. Morkel linked up with the Indian team in Chennai ahead of his first assignment against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series.

In his illustrious career, Morkel featured as one of the tearaways in a star-studded bowling line-up. He engaged in some memorable battles with Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. During his time in the Indian Premier League as a player and a coach, he linked up with various Indian players who are part of the current set-up.

Morkel is looking forward to the journey that lies ahead of him and using his experience to help the Indian team that brims with professionalism.

MUST READ | Actor Radhika Sarathkumar Meets Virat Kohli On Chennai-Bound Flight | Photo

“I am looking forward to a great journey and time with India. For me, it is important to connect well with the guys. I have played a lot against some of the players. I have seen and connected with some of the guys in the IPL. The goal is to get an understanding of the guys, their strengths and their weaknesses. I was blown away by how they went about things, how they went with the things, and how professional they were. So that is a good sign,” Morkel said in a statement.

After an underwhelming performance against Sri Lanka in the ODIs, expectations will be running high for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, which will begin on Thursday.

With a pool of players that is a mix of experienced and young talent, Morkel is looking to protect and better the system that operates on itself.

“I know there will be expectations of winning, and luckily, I have experienced that in my playing days. I can share that knowledge. When I was setting the plan, I reflected upon that we are so lucky to have quality senior players. The senior players lead the charge. It’s our responsibility to support them. Just give them the right sort of advice we can give. It’s a set-up that sort of operates by itself. So to protect that and better it is the goal,” Morkel added.

Under the new regime of head coach Gautam Gambhir, Morkel was named as the successor to Paras Mhambrey, who worked with T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid.

ALSO READ | Kansas Jayhawks Face UNLV Rebels in Week 3 Showdown; A Rematch of Last Year’s High-Scoring Bowl Game

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket india vs bangladesh Morne Morkel

Also Read

Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox