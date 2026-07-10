Moroccan Migrants Riot in London Minutes After 0-2 Defeat to France In FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal | WATCH VIDEO

Morocco Fans Clash With Police in London: Disorder broke out in London after Morocco were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals by France on Thursday, July 9. As per media reports, large crowds of Morocco supporters gathered on Edgware Road in London after the 0-2 defeat, with videos showing clashes between fans and riot police.

France’s win ended Morocco’s campaign in the tournament and sparked strong reactions among supporters in different cities. While Paris witnessed mostly celebratory scenes after Les Bleus reached another World Cup semifinal, London saw tense moments as police moved in to control crowds waving Morocco flags, blocking traffic and gathering in large numbers.

🔺🔺🔺Moroccans fans Morocco after losing to France in round of 8 riot in London Edgware Road one police officer down got rushed to hospital I hope he survived , police officers got chased by Moroccans in London riots pic.twitter.com/ZYsqDvzrY1 — sella (@sellaly9r3) July 10, 2026

Riots Emerge in London

According to the reports, riot police wearing shields and body armour were deployed as crowds filled parts of northwest London. Footage from Edgware Road showed smoke in the streets, debris on the road and people launching fireworks. Some fans were also seen climbing on vehicles and disrupting traffic as the situation escalated after Morocco’s elimination.

One video appeared to show a police officer on the ground, though the exact cause of the injury was not immediately clear. Authorities were seen trying to disperse the crowd and restore order as celebrations and frustration mixed in the aftermath of the high-profile France vs Morocco World Cup clash.

France beat Morocco in FIFA World Cup

France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal played in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kylian Mbappe scored his eighth goal of the tournament, while Ousmane Dembele also found the net in the second half to seal France’s place in the semifinals.

The result marked Morocco’s second straight World Cup elimination at the hands of France, after their 2022 semifinal defeat. Despite the loss, Morocco added another historic chapter by becoming the first African nation to reach more than one World Cup quarterfinal. France will now face the winner of Spain vs Belgium in the semifinals.