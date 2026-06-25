Morocco vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Achraf Hakimi Inspires 4-2 Comeback Win as Atlas Lions Reach Last 32

Morocco national football team vs Haiti national football team: Morocco advanced to the World Cup round of 32, although they were unable to surpass Brazil in the Group C rankings and twice had to overcome defiant Haiti 4-2 in a thrilling match on Wednesday. Morocco and the five-time world champions, who defeated Scotland 3-0, finished tied on seven points. However, Morocco is second on goal differential and will play either Sweden, Japan, or the Netherlands, the winners of Group F, on Monday in the first knockout round. African Footballer of the Year Achraf Hakimi equalized in the 39th minute after Haiti, the first team eliminated from the 48-team competition after losing their second group match, took the lead early.

Wilson Isidor’s thunderbolt restored Haiti’s lead in the 43rd minute, but matters were soon level again as Ismael Saibari scored his third goal in as many World Cup appearances. It took until the 78th minute for Morocco to go ahead when substitute Soufiane Rahimi thrashed home from close range after Haiti failed to clear a corner, and 20-year-old Gessime Yassine made it 4-2 in the last minute. Haiti had only pride to play for but made Morocco work for their victory, and despite losing all three games at the tournament — their first in 52 years — will depart with their reputation enhanced.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Haiti take the lead in opening 10 minutes

With vociferous support willing them forward, Haiti opened the scoring after 10 minutes as Josue Casimir calmly shielded the ball, waiting for Jean-Kevin Duverne to support him on the wing and carry it into the box before a square pass was audaciously backheeled goalwards by Lenny Joseph. FIFA initially awarded the goal to the Haitian striker even though his effort looked to be going wide, deflecting in off the back of the Moroccan goalkeeper Yacine Bounou, but it was later changed to become yet another own goal in this tournament. Haiti’s 38-year-old goalkeeper Johny Placide, playing his last international after 15 years in the national team, produced a series of sharp saves to twice deny Ayoub El Kaabi and Hakimi.

Morocco vs Haiti: First half ends with three goals to square up the score

But when he parried Bilal El Khannouss’s cross in the 39th minute, Hakimi was quickest to bundle it over the line for the equaliser. Duverne set up Isidor for his rasping strike from outside the area to put Haiti ahead again. Morocco’s response was much quicker the second time, with Sofyan Amrabat setting Hakimi off down the right flank and the captain dragging the ball back for Saibari to slot home.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco scores twice to win the clash in second half

Haiti’s defences were eventually breached from a set-piece, although they protested vehemently for a foul after Rahimi had controlled the ball before turning and slamming home. Rahimi set up the baby-faced Yassine for a tap-in after Haiti’s defenders stopped playing, believing the ball had gone out of play, but VAR confirmed the goal.

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