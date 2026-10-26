Most Ballon d’Or Trophies: From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, Meet Players to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

Ballon d’Or 2026: The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s most prestigious individual honours, recognising outstanding performances by the world’s leading players. Lionel Messi leads the men’s all-time list with eight trophies, while Cristiano Ronaldo follows with five. Former football greats Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten have each won the award three times. Here is a look at the five players who have collected the most Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies and the years in which they won the prestigious award.

1. Lionel Messi – Argentina (8 Ballon d’Or Trophies)

Lionel Messi tops the all-time Men’s Ballon d’Or list with eight victories, making him the record holder for the most wins. The Argentina international received the honour in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023. His remarkable collection of individual awards reflects his sustained impact on football across different stages of his career.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal (5 Ballon d’Or Trophies)

Cristiano Ronaldo occupies second place with five Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies. The Portugal captain won the award in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. His achievements place him among the most decorated individual players in football history, behind only Messi on the all-time winners’ list.

3. Michel Platini – France (3 Ballon d’Or Trophies)

French football legend Michel Platini won three consecutive Men’s Ballon d’Or awards in 1983, 1984 and 1985. His run of victories established him as one of the standout players of his era and places him among the select group of footballers to have lifted the trophy three times.

4. Johan Cruyff – Netherlands (3 Ballon d’Or Trophies)

Johan Cruyff, the legendary Netherlands forward, won the Men’s Ballon d’Or three times in 1971, 1973 and 1974. Widely associated with the development of modern attacking football, Cruyff remains one of the sport’s most influential figures and shares the three-win mark with Platini and van Basten.

5. Marco van Basten – Netherlands (3 Ballon d’Or Trophies)

Marco van Basten completes the list with three Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies, having won the award in 1988, 1989 and 1992. The former Netherlands striker’s place among the multiple-time winners highlights his achievements during a distinguished playing career. He shares the third-place tally with Michel Platini and Johan Cruyff.