Most Expensive IPL Players: From Rishabh Pant to Shreyas Iyer, Meet 5 Players Who Have Attracted Biggest Cash Deals

Most Expensive IPL Players: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several record-breaking auction deals, with franchises spending massive sums to secure the services of some of cricket’s biggest names. Rishabh Pant tops the list after Lucknow Super Giants signed him for ₹27 crore ahead of IPL 2025, while Shreyas Iyer follows closely at ₹26.75 crore after Punjab Kings acquired him in the same auction. Here’s a look at the five most expensive IPL players in auction history as of Thursday (Oct 15).

1. Rishabh Pant – ₹27 Crore (Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025)

Rishabh Pant holds the record for the most expensive player in IPL auction history. Lucknow Super Giants secured the wicketkeeper-batter for ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, setting a new benchmark for player acquisitions in the tournament.

Pant’s aggressive batting, ability to change the course of a match and experience across formats made him a major target for franchises. Lucknow’s record bid underlined the value placed on an Indian wicketkeeper-batter capable of contributing in the middle order and leading a team.

2. Shreyas Iyer – ₹26.75 Crore (Punjab Kings, IPL 2025)

Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player in IPL auction history when Punjab Kings purchased him for ₹26.75 crore ahead of the 2025 season. The franchise made a significant investment in the Indian batter, who had already established himself as a dependable middle-order player and an experienced captain.

Iyer’s leadership credentials and ability to anchor an innings while accelerating when required were important factors behind the substantial deal. His acquisition also highlighted the premium franchises place on Indian players who can combine batting responsibilities with captaincy.

3. Cameron Green – ₹25.20 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026)

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the third-most expensive player in IPL auction history after Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him for ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. The deal also made him the most expensive overseas player bought at an IPL auction, surpassing the previous records held by Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Green made an impressive start to his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2023, scoring 452 runs and taking six wickets. His season included an unbeaten century off 47 balls. He moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru the following year, scoring 255 runs and claiming 10 wickets in 13 appearances.

The bidding for Green intensified after Mumbai Indians opened at ₹2 crore, with Rajasthan Royals and KKR among the franchises pushing the price higher. Chennai Super Kings subsequently joined the contest, and the bidding crossed ₹23 crore before KKR eventually secured the Australian all-rounder for ₹25.20 crore.

4. Mitchell Starc – ₹24.75 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024)

Mitchell Starc created history at the IPL 2024 auction when Kolkata Knight Riders signed the Australian fast bowler for ₹24.75 crore. At the time, he became the most expensive player in IPL auction history, reflecting the demand for an experienced left-arm pacer with the ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

Starc’s international pedigree and reputation for taking wickets with the new ball and at the death made him a major acquisition for KKR. His record stood until the IPL 2025 auction, when Pant and Iyer attracted even higher bids.

5. Venkatesh Iyer – ₹23.75 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2025)

Venkatesh Iyer completes the top five after Kolkata Knight Riders bought the Indian all-rounder for ₹23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The franchise’s decision to spend heavily on a player familiar with its setup demonstrated the value it placed on his batting and all-round capabilities.

The sizeable deal placed Venkatesh among the most expensive acquisitions in IPL history and highlighted the intense competition among franchises for Indian talent during the auction.