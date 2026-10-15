Most ODI Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

Most ODI Runs for India: India have produced some of the greatest batters in One Day International (ODI) cricket, with Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma featuring among the country’s leading run-scorers. Tendulkar tops the list with 18,426 runs, while Kohli has moved into second place with 15,109 runs in the statistics provided as of Thursday (Oct 15). Rohit occupies third position, followed by former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. From record-breaking centuries to remarkable consistency across generations, here is a look at India’s five highest run-scorers in ODI cricket, along with their career statistics.

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 18,426 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar remains India’s leading run-scorer in ODI cricket, having accumulated 18,426 runs across 463 matches between 1989 and 2012. He batted in 452 innings, maintained an average of 44.83 and recorded a strike rate of 86.23. His highest ODI score was an unbeaten 200, making him the first men’s cricketer to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar finished his ODI career with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. He also struck 2,016 fours and 195 sixes, establishing a benchmark for run-scoring longevity and consistency that has remained a defining feature of India’s ODI history.

2. Virat Kohli – 15,109 Runs

Virat Kohli occupies second place among India’s highest ODI run-scorers, with 15,109 runs in 317 matches between 2008 and 2026, according to the supplied statistics. He has scored those runs in 305 innings at an outstanding average of 58.78 and a strike rate of 94.36. His highest score is 183, and his record includes 55 centuries and 79 half-centuries.

Kohli’s average is the highest among the five batters featured in this list. He has also registered 1,402 fours and 181 sixes, underlining his ability to combine consistency with attacking stroke play. His century tally places him ahead of Tendulkar in the supplied figures, despite playing fewer ODI matches.

3. Rohit Sharma – 12,120 Runs

Rohit Sharma is third on India’s ODI run-scoring list, having accumulated 12,120 runs in 291 matches between 2007 and 2026 in the supplied statistics. He has batted in 283 innings, averaging 49.26 at a strike rate of 93.38. His highest score of 264 remains the highest individual score in men’s ODI cricket.

Rohit has scored 35 ODI centuries and 63 half-centuries, along with 1,148 fours and 381 sixes. His six-hitting ability and capacity to convert starts into substantial innings have made him one of India’s most prolific batters in the format.

4. Sourav Ganguly – 11,221 Runs

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly ranks fourth among the country’s leading ODI run-scorers, with 11,221 runs from 308 matches between 1992 and 2007. He scored his runs in 297 innings at an average of 40.95 and a strike rate of 73.65. Ganguly’s highest ODI score was 183, while his international career included 22 centuries and 71 half-centuries.

Ganguly struck 1,104 fours and 189 sixes in ODI cricket. Known for his elegant stroke play, particularly through the off side, he was a major contributor to India’s batting during the late 1990s and early 2000s and also led the team through a significant period in its international cricket history.

5. Rahul Dravid – 10,768 Runs

Rahul Dravid completes India’s top five ODI run-scorers with 10,768 runs in 340 matches between 1996 and 2011. He batted in 314 innings, averaging 39.15 at a strike rate of 71.18. His highest score was 153, and he finished his ODI career with 12 centuries and 82 half-centuries.

Dravid also recorded 942 fours and 42 sixes in the format. Renowned for his patience and technical discipline, he provided stability to India’s batting order and frequently played important innings in challenging match situations.