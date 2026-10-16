Most ODI Runs: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Active Indian Batters With Most Runs in 50-Over Format

Most ODI Runs: India’s batting lineup has featured several prolific performers in One-Day International (ODI) cricket, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading the way among active Indian batters. Kohli tops the list with 15,109 runs, while Rohit follows with 12,120 runs in the 50-over format. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja complete the top five based on the supplied career statistics through 2026. From centuries and match-winning knocks to consistency across challenging conditions, these players have made significant contributions to Indian cricket. Here is a closer look at the five active Indian batters with the most ODI runs as of Friday (Oct 16).

1. Virat Kohli – 15,109 Runs

Virat Kohli leads the list of active Indian batters with the most ODI runs, having accumulated 15,109 runs in 317 matches and 305 innings between 2008 and 2026. Widely recognised for his consistency in the format, Kohli has built an outstanding record through his ability to chase targets, construct long innings and score at a healthy pace.

Kohli’s ODI record includes 55 centuries and 79 half-centuries, with a highest score of 183. He averages 58.78 and has a strike rate of 94.36, underlining his remarkable consistency and ability to convert starts into substantial scores.

2. Rohit Sharma – 12,120 Runs

Rohit Sharma occupies second place with 12,120 runs in 291 ODIs and 283 innings from 2007 to 2026. The Indian batter is known for his aggressive approach at the top of the order and his ability to produce huge scores once he settles at the crease.

Rohit has registered 35 centuries and 63 half-centuries, with a highest score of 264, the highest individual score in men’s ODI cricket. His batting average stands at 49.26, while his strike rate is 93.38. His record reflects a combination of attacking intent and the ability to bat deep into an innings.

3. Shubman Gill – 3,713 Runs

Shubman Gill ranks third among the active Indian batters featured here, with 3,713 runs in 70 matches and 69 innings between 2019 and 2026. The right-handed batter has established himself as a key option at the top of India’s ODI batting order, producing consistent performances and several major innings.

Gill’s record features 11 centuries and 20 half-centuries, with a highest score of 223 not out. He has an average of 64.01 and a strike rate of 103.31, making him the player with the highest batting average among the five batters on this list.

4. KL Rahul – 3,541 Runs

KL Rahul sits fourth with 3,541 runs from 101 ODIs and 91 innings between 2016 and 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter has offered India flexibility in the batting order, contributing in different positions depending on the team’s requirements.

Rahul has scored nine centuries and 20 half-centuries, with a highest score of 129 not out. His batting average of 51.31 and strike rate of 92.38 highlight his ability to combine consistency with controlled scoring in the 50-over format.

5. Ravindra Jadeja – 2,905 Runs

Ravindra Jadeja completes the top five with 2,905 runs in 212 matches and 142 innings between 2009 and 2026. The left-handed all-rounder has contributed valuable runs in the middle and lower order while also providing India with a significant bowling and fielding option.

Jadeja’s ODI batting record includes 13 half-centuries, with a highest score of 87. He averages 32.27 and has a strike rate of 85.54. Although his primary value extends beyond batting, his ability to build partnerships and add runs late in an innings has been an important part of India’s ODI setup.