Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite

Most ODI Runs in 2026: Indian batters have dominated the ODI run charts in 2026, with Shubman Gill leading the way ahead of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gill has enjoyed a remarkable year with the bat, while Kohli and KL Rahul have also produced impressive numbers. Here are the top five Indian batters with the most ODI runs in 2026 as of Wednesday (Oct 7), with the third name being a fan favourite.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill sits at the top of the list with 895 runs in 12 matches and 11 innings. He has remained unbeaten three times and boasts an outstanding average of 111.87. Gill’s highest score is an unbeaten 223, while he has scored three centuries and five fifties in 2026. He has struck 115 fours and 18 sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 118.70.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma occupies the second position with 604 runs from 12 matches and 12 innings. The former India captain has an average of 50.33 and a highest score of 138. Rohit has registered two centuries and two half-centuries this year, while striking 67 fours and 26 sixes at a strike rate of 104.67.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is third on the list with 552 runs in nine matches and nine innings. He has remained unbeaten once and averages 69.00, with a highest score of 139 not out. Kohli has scored two centuries and three fifties in 2026, while accumulating 46 fours and 17 sixes at a strike rate of 117.94. His consistency and ability to produce big scores make him a favourite among Indian cricket fans.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has scored 323 runs in 10 matches and eight innings in 2026. He has remained unbeaten four times and has an impressive average of 80.75. Rahul’s highest score is an unbeaten 129, while he has registered two centuries. He has struck 29 fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 136.28.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer completes the top five with 219 runs from nine matches and nine innings. He has scored at an average of 27.37, with his highest score being 66. Iyer has one half-century in 2026 and has hit 13 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 84.55.

Most ODI Runs by Indian Batters in 2026

Shubman Gill: 895 runs in 12 matches, average 111.87, highest 223*, 3 centuries, 5 fifties.

895 runs in 12 matches, average 111.87, highest 223*, 3 centuries, 5 fifties. Rohit Sharma: 604 runs in 12 matches, average 50.33, highest 138, 2 centuries, 2 fifties.

604 runs in 12 matches, average 50.33, highest 138, 2 centuries, 2 fifties. Virat Kohli: 552 runs in 9 matches, average 69.00, highest 139*, 2 centuries, 3 fifties.

552 runs in 9 matches, average 69.00, highest 139*, 2 centuries, 3 fifties. KL Rahul: 323 runs in 10 matches, average 80.75, highest 129*, 2 centuries.

323 runs in 10 matches, average 80.75, highest 129*, 2 centuries. Shreyas Iyer: 219 runs in 9 matches, average 27.37, highest 66, 1 fifty.