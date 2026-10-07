LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite

Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite

Most ODI Runs in 2026: Indian batters have dominated the ODI run charts in 2026, with Shubman Gill leading the way ahead of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gill has enjoyed a remarkable year with the bat, while Kohli and KL Rahul have also produced impressive numbers. Here are the top five Indian batters with the most ODI runs in 2026 as of Wednesday (Oct 7), with the third name being a fan favourite.

Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite
Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 14:57 IST

Most ODI Runs in 2026: Indian batters have dominated the ODI run charts in 2026, with Shubman Gill leading the way ahead of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gill has enjoyed a remarkable year with the bat, while Kohli and KL Rahul have also produced impressive numbers. Here are the top five Indian batters with the most ODI runs in 2026 as of Wednesday (Oct 7), with the third name being a fan favourite.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill sits at the top of the list with 895 runs in 12 matches and 11 innings. He has remained unbeaten three times and boasts an outstanding average of 111.87. Gill’s highest score is an unbeaten 223, while he has scored three centuries and five fifties in 2026. He has struck 115 fours and 18 sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 118.70.

You Might Be Interested In

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma occupies the second position with 604 runs from 12 matches and 12 innings. The former India captain has an average of 50.33 and a highest score of 138. Rohit has registered two centuries and two half-centuries this year, while striking 67 fours and 26 sixes at a strike rate of 104.67.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is third on the list with 552 runs in nine matches and nine innings. He has remained unbeaten once and averages 69.00, with a highest score of 139 not out. Kohli has scored two centuries and three fifties in 2026, while accumulating 46 fours and 17 sixes at a strike rate of 117.94. His consistency and ability to produce big scores make him a favourite among Indian cricket fans.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has scored 323 runs in 10 matches and eight innings in 2026. He has remained unbeaten four times and has an impressive average of 80.75. Rahul’s highest score is an unbeaten 129, while he has registered two centuries. He has struck 29 fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 136.28.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer completes the top five with 219 runs from nine matches and nine innings. He has scored at an average of 27.37, with his highest score being 66. Iyer has one half-century in 2026 and has hit 13 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 84.55.

Most ODI Runs by Indian Batters in 2026

  • Shubman Gill: 895 runs in 12 matches, average 111.87, highest 223*, 3 centuries, 5 fifties.
  • Rohit Sharma: 604 runs in 12 matches, average 50.33, highest 138, 2 centuries, 2 fifties.
  • Virat Kohli: 552 runs in 9 matches, average 69.00, highest 139*, 2 centuries, 3 fifties.
  • KL Rahul: 323 runs in 10 matches, average 80.75, highest 129*, 2 centuries.
  • Shreyas Iyer: 219 runs in 9 matches, average 27.37, highest 66, 1 fifty.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite
Tags: indian cricket team

RELATED News

Caught on Cam: CCTV Footage Reveals Lionel Messi Spotted Crying in Team Bus as Argentina Legend Bids Farewell, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: From Badminton Racquet to Goalkeeper Gloves, Here’s Whole Range of Sports Products to Buy | Check Full Steps and More

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’

From Debut Goal to Last Goal, Lionel Messi’s 5 Best Moments on Football Pitch, Third One is My Favourite

Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand Government committed to making the state one of the leading states in the country under PM Modi’s guidance: CM Dhami

Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite

Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?

A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja

Laser and Sheet Metal Processing Solutions Provider Laser Technologies Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Who Is Shannon K? Kumar Sanu’s Daughter Who Went From London Cafes To Coachella, Likely To Enter Bigg Boss 20 As A Wildcard

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

Apoorva Makhija Breaks Silence On Leaked Private Lip-Lock Video With Muslim Boyfriend; Breaks Down In Tears, Says ‘Parents Trust…’

‘Fix Your Software’: Samsung User Flags Green Line Appearing At Bottom Of Screen While Opening WhatsApp

40 Women, Dozens Of Obscene Videos: First Friendship, Then Intimacy And Secret Recordings; Shocking Gwalior Case Leaves Police Stunned

Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite
Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite
Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite
Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite
Most ODI Runs in 2026: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli Meet 5 Indian Batters, Third One is My Favourite

QUICK LINKS