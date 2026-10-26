Most ODI Runs in a Calendar Year: From Sachin Tendulkar to Shubman Gill, Meet Indian Batters With Most ODI Runs in a Calendar Year

Most ODI Runs in a Calendar Year: Sachin Tendulkar leads this list with 1,894 ODI runs in 1998, followed by Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, who enjoyed prolific campaigns in 1999. Tendulkar also features for his 1,611 runs in 1996, while Shubman Gill completes the list with 1,584 runs in 2023, including a highest score of 208. These five performances highlight some of the most productive calendar years by Indian batters in ODI cricket.

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 1,894 Runs (1998)

[Photo Gallery Image: Sachin Tendulkar] Sachin Tendulkar amassed 1,894 runs in 34 matches during 1998, averaging 65.31 at a strike rate of 102.15. He recorded nine centuries and seven half-centuries, with 143 as his highest score.

2. Sourav Ganguly – 1,767 Runs (1999)

[Photo Gallery Image: Sourav Ganguly] Sourav Ganguly scored 1,767 runs across 41 matches in 1999, maintaining an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 76.00. His tally included four centuries and 10 half-centuries, with 183 being his highest score.

3. Rahul Dravid – 1,761 Runs (1999)

[Photo Gallery Image: Rahul Dravid] Rahul Dravid registered 1,761 runs in 43 matches in 1999, averaging 46.34 with a strike rate of 75.16. He struck six centuries and eight half-centuries, while his highest score during the year was 153.

4. Sachin Tendulkar – 1,611 Runs (1996)

[Photo Gallery Image: Sachin Tendulkar] Sachin Tendulkar features again for his 1996 campaign, when he accumulated 1,611 runs in 32 matches at an average of 53.70 and a strike rate of 82.40. He scored six centuries and nine half-centuries, with 137 as his highest score.

5. Shubman Gill – 1,584 Runs (2023)

[Photo Gallery Image: Shubman Gill] Shubman Gill scored 1,584 runs in 29 matches in 2023, averaging 63.36 at a strike rate of 105.45. His year featured five centuries and nine half-centuries, including a highest score of 208.