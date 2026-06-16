LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately

‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has criticized travel restrictions and visa-related disruptions at FIFA World Cup 2026, claiming they affected his team's preparation after a 2-2 draw against New Zealand. Find out what happened and why Iran was forced to return to Mexico immediately after the match.

Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei walks around the pitch after the press conference at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 14, 2026, on the eve of the 2026 World Cup football match between Iran and New Zealand. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)
Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei walks around the pitch after the press conference at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 14, 2026, on the eve of the 2026 World Cup football match between Iran and New Zealand. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 19:57 IST

Following a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening Group G fixture, Iran national team head coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed deep frustration over severe off-field logistical hurdles. Ghalenoei stated that his squad is being “oppressed” by abrupt, last-minute travel restrictions dictated by ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States, which he insists directly compromised his players’ physical preparation and performance on the pitch.

The Iranian football federation had negotiated a late move of the team’s base camp from Arizona to Mexico amid uncertainty over U.S. visas and a growing sense that the squad’s presence in the United States should be kept to a minimum, Iran’s ambassador to Mexico has told Reuters.

Iran World Cup Travel Controversy and Post-Match Evacuation

You Might Be Interested In

Ghalenoei, 62, said they had suffered further disruption, with Iran expecting to remain in Los Angeles overnight on Monday but instead being required to return immediately to Mexico.

“We’re supposed to stay here tonight to recover and return tomorrow lunchtime, but they haven’t permitted us,” Ghalenoei said. “To be honest, I have no idea why. I think perhaps our team is the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup.”

He did not say who had imposed the restriction.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Geopolitical Tensions Affecting the Iran vs New Zealand Timeline

The run-up to the match had been one of drama away from the pitch, with the team playing on U.S. soil barely 24 hours after a peace deal was announced to end the war that began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Iran forward Mehdi Taremi said the restrictions were preventing them from playing their best at the tournament.

“It’s not good for us. I think it’s not good for football,” he said. “I think FIFA have to help us more than this.”

Taremi described a rushed atmosphere on Sunday, with travel from Tijuana to Los Angeles, then to their hotel and finally to the stadium to see the pitch. They should have had two days to settle in to L.A., he added.

“It’s so bad and it affects our team and we just want peace,” said Taremi, adding that FIFA President Gianni Infantino had visited the Iran changing room on Monday.

Visa Restrictions and Coaching Staff Shortages for Iran

Coach Ghalenoei also highlighted the absence of key backroom staff, with some officials and media unable to travel due to visa restrictions, leaving coaches to take on additional responsibilities on the bench.

“Our management team, many of them aren’t here,” he said.

“We had to deal with those roles ourselves.”

Despite the disruption, Ghalenoei praised his players for their resilience in earning a draw, though he said the travel demands had taken a toll with several players suffering cramp, which he linked to fatigue from the extra travel.

(Wth Inputs from Reuters) 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately
Tags: fifaFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026football

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Heroic Performance Against Spain

No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List

Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Over Fake ED Raid Posts, Seeks Action Against ‘Sourav Ganguly Fans’ Facebook Page

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Iran 2-2 New Zealand — Ramin Rezaeian Stars as Team Melli Fight Back Twice in Group G Opener

FIFA World Cup 2026: Sarpreet Singh Becomes Third Indian-Origin Player to Feature at Football’s Biggest Stage

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand Video: Clash Between Nihang Pilgrims And Locals in Chamoli Turns Violent

‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately

Bengaluru Successfully Hosted the Inaugural Edition of dealclave, a Leadership Forum for Real Estate Leaders

No Signature Modi-Trump Hug As Leaders Reconnect At G7 Summit

The Pittch: Redefining Experiential Marketing Through Culture, Creativity, and Immersive Storytelling

How Teachmint Is Leading the Global Shift Toward AI-Powered Classrooms

KYCKART Marks Five Years as Government Funded and Licensed Verification Infrastructure for Indian BFSI

Donald Trump Says Syria Could 'Do a Better Job' Than Israel Against Hezbollah

Akal Takht Declared Bhagwant Mann ‘Anti-Guru’

Tesla Started Deliveries Of Model Y L In India

‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately
‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately
‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately
‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately

QUICK LINKS