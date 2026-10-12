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Home > Sports News > Most Runs in IND vs NZ ODIs: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, Meet 5 Indian Batters

Most Runs in IND vs NZ ODIs: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, Meet 5 Indian Batters

Most Runs in IND vs NZ ODIs: India and New Zealand are set to face each other in a five-match ODI series starting next month. Ahead of the upcoming contest, a look at the leading Indian run-scorers in one-day internationals against the Black Caps highlights some of the biggest names in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli tops the list with 1,897 runs, followed by legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar with 1,750. Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Azharuddin complete the top five. Here is a detailed look at their head-to-head batting records as of Monday (Oct 12), 2026.

Most Runs in IND vs NZ ODIs: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, Meet 5 Indian Batters
Most Runs in IND vs NZ ODIs: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, Meet 5 Indian Batters

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 23:33 IST

Most Runs in IND vs NZ ODIs: India and New Zealand are set to face each other in a five-match ODI series starting next month. Ahead of the upcoming contest, a look at the leading Indian run-scorers in one-day internationals against the Black Caps highlights some of the biggest names in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli tops the list with 1,897 runs, followed by legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar with 1,750. Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Azharuddin complete the top five. Here is a detailed look at their head-to-head batting records as of Monday (Oct 12), 2026.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli leads the Indian run-scoring charts against New Zealand in ODIs, having accumulated 1,897 runs in 36 matches. He averages an impressive 57.48 and has a strike rate of 96.63, with his highest score being an unbeaten 154. Kohli’s tally includes seven centuries and 10 half-centuries, underlining his consistency and ability to produce substantial innings against the Black Caps. His record places him comfortably at the top of this list.

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2. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar occupies second place with 1,750 runs against New Zealand in ODIs. The former India great scored these runs across 42 matches at an average of 46.05 and a strike rate of 95.36. His highest score against the Kiwis was an unbeaten 186, while his record includes five centuries and eight half-centuries. Tendulkar’s long-standing contribution to India’s batting highlights his impact in this rivalry across multiple generations.

3. Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag ranks third among Indian batters with the most ODI runs against New Zealand. He amassed 1,157 runs in 23 matches at an average of 52.59 and an impressive strike rate of 103.95. His highest score against the Black Caps was 130, and he registered six centuries and three half-centuries. Sehwag’s fearless approach at the top of the order made him a dangerous opponent for New Zealand’s bowlers.

4. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is fourth on the list, having scored 1,134 runs in 34 ODIs against New Zealand. He has an average of 36.58 and a strike rate of 85.26, with a highest score of 147. His record features two centuries and six half-centuries. Known for his ability to turn starts into big scores, Rohit has been a significant part of India’s batting line-up in ODI encounters against the Kiwis.

5. Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin completes the top five with 1,118 runs against New Zealand in ODIs. He scored these runs in 40 matches at an average of 36.06 and a strike rate of 75.38. His highest score was an unbeaten 108, and he recorded one century and seven half-centuries. Azharuddin’s place on the list reflects his contribution to India’s ODI batting during the late 1980s and 1990s.

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Most Runs in IND vs NZ ODIs: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, Meet 5 Indian Batters
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Most Runs in IND vs NZ ODIs: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, Meet 5 Indian Batters
Most Runs in IND vs NZ ODIs: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, Meet 5 Indian Batters
Most Runs in IND vs NZ ODIs: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, Meet 5 Indian Batters
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