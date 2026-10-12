Most Runs in IND vs NZ T20Is: From Suryakumar Yadav to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters

Most Runs in IND vs NZ T20Is: India and New Zealand are set to face each other in a five-match T20I series beginning on October 22. Ahead of the upcoming contest, attention turns to Indian batters who have consistently performed against the Black Caps in the shortest format. Suryakumar Yadav tops the list with 526 runs, followed closely by former India captain Rohit Sharma with 511. Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli complete the top five, having also produced notable performances against New Zealand. Here is a look at India’s five highest run-scorers against New Zealand in T20 internationals, with their records updated as per Monday (Oct 12).

1. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav leads the list of Indian batters with the most runs against New Zealand in T20Is. Across 14 matches and innings, he has accumulated 526 runs at an impressive average of 52.60 and a strike rate of 170.22. His highest score is an unbeaten 111, and his tally includes one century and four half-centuries. With his aggressive stroke play and ability to accelerate the scoring, Suryakumar has been a key performer against the Black Caps.

2. Rohit Sharma

Former India captain Rohit Sharma occupies second place with 511 runs against New Zealand in T20 internationals. He scored these runs across 17 matches at an average of 34.06 and a strike rate of 141.16. His highest score against the Kiwis is 80, while his record includes six half-centuries. Rohit’s experience and ability to provide strong starts made him one of India’s most dependable batters in this fixture during his T20I career.

3. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan ranks third among Indian batters on this list, having scored 372 runs in 12 T20I innings against New Zealand. He averages 31.00 and boasts a strike rate of 162.44, reflecting his attacking approach at the crease. Kishan’s highest score against the Black Caps is 103, and he has recorded one century and two half-centuries. His ability to score quickly makes him an important name in India’s batting record against New Zealand.

4. KL Rahul

KL Rahul is fourth with 322 runs from eight T20I innings against New Zealand. He has an impressive average of 46.00 and a strike rate of 137.60, with a highest score of 65. His record includes three half-centuries. Rahul’s consistency and ability to anchor an innings while maintaining a healthy scoring rate have helped him build a strong record against the Kiwis.

5. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli completes the top five, having scored 311 runs in 10 T20I innings against New Zealand. He averages 34.55 and strikes at 138.83, with his highest score being 70. Kohli has registered two half-centuries against the Black Caps. Known for his composure under pressure and ability to rotate the strike, the former India captain rounds off the list of the country’s leading run-scorers in this T20I rivalry.