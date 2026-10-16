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Home > Sports News > Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League

Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League

Most Runs in IPL: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has featured several legendary batters who have consistently delivered match-winning performances across seasons. Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli leads the all-time run-scoring charts with 9,336 runs, followed by Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma with 7,329 runs. Former India openers Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner occupy the next two positions, while KL Rahul completes the top five. Based on the available career statistics through the 2026 season, here is a look at the five highest run-scorers in IPL history as of Thursday (Oct 15).

Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League
Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 02:12 IST

Most Runs in IPL: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has featured several legendary batters who have consistently delivered match-winning performances across seasons. Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli leads the all-time run-scoring charts with 9,336 runs, followed by Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma with 7,329 runs. Former India openers Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner occupy the next two positions, while KL Rahul completes the top five. Based on the available career statistics through the 2026 season, here is a look at the five highest run-scorers in IPL history as of Thursday (Oct 15).

1. Virat Kohli – 9,336 Runs

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs in IPL history, having accumulated 9,336 runs in 283 matches and 275 innings between 2008 and 2026. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has been one of the league’s most consistent performers, combining reliability with the ability to accelerate during crucial phases of an innings.

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Kohli’s record includes nine centuries and 68 half-centuries, with a highest score of 113 not out. He boasts a batting average of 40.41 and a strike rate of 134.79, highlighting his longevity and consistency in the competition.

2. Rohit Sharma – 7,329 Runs

Rohit Sharma ranks second on the IPL’s all-time run-scoring list with 7,329 runs from 281 matches and 276 innings. Having represented the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, the Indian batter has enjoyed a long career in the tournament as both an explosive opener and an experienced leader.

Rohit has scored two centuries and 49 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 109. His career batting average stands at 29.91, while his strike rate is 132.91. His attacking style and ability to provide quick starts have made him one of the most recognisable figures in IPL history.

3. Shikhar Dhawan – 6,769 Runs

Shikhar Dhawan occupies third place among the IPL’s leading run-scorers, having amassed 6,769 runs in 222 matches and 221 innings between 2008 and 2024. The left-handed opener represented several franchises, including Delhi, Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dhawan’s IPL career featured two centuries and 51 half-centuries, with a highest score of 106 not out. He finished with an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 127.14. His consistency at the top of the order made him a dependable batter across multiple franchises and seasons.

4. David Warner – 6,565 Runs

Former Australia opener David Warner is fourth on the IPL’s all-time run-scoring chart with 6,565 runs from 184 matches and 184 innings. He played in the tournament from 2009 to 2024, representing Delhi and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Warner registered four centuries and 62 half-centuries, with a personal best of 126. His batting average of 40.52 and strike rate of 139.77 underline his effectiveness as an aggressive top-order batter. The Australian was particularly known for his ability to combine attacking strokeplay with consistent run production.

5. KL Rahul – 5,815 Runs

KL Rahul completes the top five with 5,815 runs in 159 matches and 150 innings between 2013 and 2026. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has played for several franchises, including Delhi, Kings XI Punjab, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rahul has recorded six centuries and 45 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 152. Among the five batters featured here, he has the highest career batting average at 46.15. His strike rate of 139.14 also reflects his ability to score quickly while building substantial innings.

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Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League
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Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League

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Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League
Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League
Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League
Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League
Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League

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