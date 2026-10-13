Most Runs in WTC 2025-27: From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, 5 Indian Batters With Most Runs

Most Runs in WTC 2025-27: India’s batters have made significant contributions in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Shubman Gill leads the Indian run-scoring charts with 1,024 runs, followed by KL Rahul, who has accumulated 931 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal are tied on 790 runs, while Rishabh Pant completes the top five with 696 runs. Here is a closer look at India’s five leading run-scorers in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, with statistics updated.

1. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill tops the list of Indian batters with the most runs in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. He has scored 1,024 runs across 10 matches and 17 innings at an outstanding average of 68.26. His highest score is 269, and he has registered five centuries and two half-centuries. With his ability to convert starts into big scores, Gill has been India’s leading run-getter in the current World Test Championship campaign.

2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul occupies second place with 931 runs from 11 matches and 20 innings in the ongoing WTC cycle. He averages 49.00 and has a highest score of 137. Rahul has scored three centuries and four half-centuries, demonstrating his consistency at the top of the order. His ability to provide solid starts and bat for long periods has made him an important contributor to India’s Test batting performances.

3. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has accumulated 790 runs in 11 matches and 18 innings, placing him among India’s top three run-scorers in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. He boasts an impressive average of 60.76, with his highest score being an unbeaten 107. Jadeja has recorded two centuries and six half-centuries, underlining his value as an all-rounder who can deliver important runs in the middle and lower order.

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is level with Jadeja on 790 runs but features fourth on the list according to the supplied records. He has scored these runs in 11 matches and 20 innings at an average of 39.50. His highest score is 175, while his tally includes three centuries and three half-centuries. Jaiswal’s attacking style at the top of the order has helped him produce several valuable contributions for India in the current championship cycle.

5. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant completes the top five with 696 runs from eight matches and 14 innings in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. He averages 49.71 and has a strike rate of 77.50, with a highest score of 134. Pant has scored two centuries and five half-centuries. His aggressive batting and ability to change the momentum of a Test match make him a valuable part of India’s middle order.