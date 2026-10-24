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Home > Sports News > Most Sixes in Powerplays: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays

Most Sixes in Powerplays: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays

Most Sixes in Powerplays: India's Abhishek Sharma has emerged as the leading six-hitter during the first six overs of men's T20 Internationals, moving ahead of former India captain Rohit Sharma and several renowned power-hitters. The left-handed opener has struck 100 sixes in the powerplay overs, underlining his aggressive approach at the top of the order. Rohit follows with 98 sixes, while New Zealand's Martin Guptill, Ireland's Paul Stirling and South Africa's Quinton de Kock complete the top five. Here is a look at the five batters who have hit the most sixes in Overs 1-6 in men's T20Is, along with their six-hitting frequency.

Most Sixes in Powerplays: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays
Most Sixes in Powerplays: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 18:10 IST

Most Sixes in Powerplays: India’s Abhishek Sharma has emerged as the leading six-hitter during the first six overs of men’s T20 Internationals, moving ahead of former India captain Rohit Sharma and several renowned power-hitters. The left-handed opener has struck 100 sixes in the powerplay overs, underlining his aggressive approach at the top of the order. Rohit follows with 98 sixes, while New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, Ireland’s Paul Stirling and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock complete the top five. Here is a look at the five batters who have hit the most sixes in Overs 1-6 in men’s T20Is, along with their six-hitting frequency.

Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays: Top 5 Batters

  • 1. Abhishek Sharma (India) – 100 sixes: Abhishek leads the list with 100 maximums during the first six overs of T20I innings. His six-hitting frequency stands at one six every 7.77 balls, highlighting his attacking intent from the start.
  • 2. Rohit Sharma (India) – 98 sixes: Former India captain Rohit occupies second place with 98 powerplay sixes. He averaged one six every 17.05 balls in this phase, combining his experience and ability to clear the boundary with his aggressive opening approach.
  • 3. Martin Guptill (New Zealand) – 97 sixes: New Zealand’s Martin Guptill is third with 97 sixes in the first six overs. The former opener recorded a six every 16.58 balls, making him one of the most prolific powerplay hitters in T20I history.
  • 4. Paul Stirling (Ireland) – 94 sixes: Ireland captain Paul Stirling has smashed 94 sixes in powerplay overs. His six-hitting frequency of one maximum every 21.03 balls places him fourth on the list.
  • 5. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 87 sixes: South Africa’s Quinton de Kock completes the top five with 87 sixes during the first six overs. He has hit a six every 15.80 balls in the powerplay phase.

Abhishek Sharma Leads Rohit Sharma in Powerplay Sixes

Abhishek Sharma’s tally of 100 sixes puts him two ahead of Rohit Sharma, who has recorded 98 maximums in the first six overs of men’s T20Is. The difference between the two Indian batters reflects their contrasting six-hitting frequencies, with Abhishek clearing the ropes considerably more often according to the supplied statistics.

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Rohit, renowned for his attacking strokeplay and ability to dominate bowling attacks, remains among the leading powerplay six-hitters. However, Abhishek’s explosive approach has taken him to the top of the list.

Martin Guptill and Paul Stirling Among the Leading Powerplay Hitters

Martin Guptill and Paul Stirling have also established themselves among the most successful six-hitters in the opening overs of T20I cricket. Guptill has registered 97 sixes, while Stirling follows closely with 94. Both have consistently looked to attack during the fielding restrictions, making them prominent names in the format’s powerplay records.

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Most Sixes in Powerplays: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays
Most Sixes in Powerplays: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays
Most Sixes in Powerplays: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays
Most Sixes in Powerplays: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays
Most Sixes in Powerplays: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays

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