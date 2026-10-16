Most T20I Runs: From Suryakumar Yadav to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Active Indian Batters With Most Runs in 20-Over Format

Most T20I Runs: India’s T20 International setup has featured several explosive batters who have consistently delivered with the bat in the shortest format. Suryakumar Yadav leads the supplied list with 3,272 runs, followed by Hardik Pandya with 2,288 and KL Rahul with 2,265. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan complete the top five, reflecting the contributions of India’s established stars and attacking young batters. From big-hitting performances to match-winning centuries, these players have made their mark in T20I cricket. Here is a closer look at the five Indian batters with the most T20I runs in the supplied career statistics as of Friday (Oct 16).

1. Suryakumar Yadav – 3,272 Runs

Suryakumar Yadav tops the list with 3,272 runs in 113 T20I matches and 107 innings between 2021 and 2026. Known for his innovative strokeplay and ability to score all around the ground, the Indian batter has become one of the most prominent performers in the format.

Suryakumar has scored four centuries and 25 half-centuries, with a highest score of 117. He averages 36.35 and boasts a strike rate of 162.94, highlighting his ability to maintain an aggressive scoring rate while producing substantial innings.

2. Hardik Pandya – 2,288 Runs

Hardik Pandya ranks second among the five batters, having accumulated 2,288 runs in 138 T20I matches and 109 innings from 2016 to 2026. The India all-rounder has regularly contributed valuable runs in the middle and lower order, using his power-hitting ability to accelerate during the closing overs.

Hardik’s highest T20I score is an unbeaten 71, and he has registered nine half-centuries without scoring a century. His batting average stands at 28.24, while his strike rate is 145.91. Alongside his batting, his all-round skills make him an important option for India in the shortest format.

3. KL Rahul – 2,265 Runs

KL Rahul occupies third place with 2,265 runs from 72 T20I matches and 68 innings between 2016 and 2022, according to the supplied figures. The right-handed batter has been known for combining technically sound strokeplay with the ability to accelerate when required.

Rahul’s T20I record includes two centuries and 22 half-centuries, with a highest score of 110 not out. He averages 37.75 and has a strike rate of 139.12, reflecting his ability to build innings while maintaining a healthy scoring pace.

4. Abhishek Sharma – 2,065 Runs

Abhishek Sharma has accumulated 2,065 T20I runs in 66 matches and 65 innings between 2024 and 2026. The left-handed opener has made an impact with his fearless approach, often looking to attack from the beginning and put opposition bowlers under pressure during the powerplay.

Abhishek has scored three centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a highest score of 135. His batting average is 32.77, while his strike rate of 194.26 is the highest among the five players on this list. His ability to score rapidly has made him a prominent attacking option in India’s T20I batting lineup.

5. Ishan Kishan – 1,924 Runs

Ishan Kishan completes the top five with 1,924 runs in 65 T20I matches and 65 innings between 2021 and 2026. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter is known for his aggressive approach and ability to make quick starts at the top of the order.

Ishan has scored one century and 13 half-centuries, with a highest score of 103. He averages 31.54 and has a strike rate of 147.65. His attacking batting and wicketkeeping ability provide an additional dimension to his role in T20 cricket.