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Home > Sports News > Most T20I Runs in 2026: From Ishan Kishan to Abhishek Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20I in Lucknow

Most T20I Runs in 2026: From Ishan Kishan to Abhishek Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20I in Lucknow

Most T20I Runs in 2026: India are set to face West Indies in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday (Oct 6). The Men in Blue have enjoyed a highly successful 2026, winning the T20 World Cup and the Asian Games gold medal. Ahead of the series opener, here is a look at five Indian batters who have scored the most T20I runs for the team in 2026.

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 17:41 IST

Most T20I Runs in 2026: India are set to face West Indies in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday (Oct 6). The Men in Blue have enjoyed a highly successful 2026, winning the T20 World Cup and the Asian Games gold medal. Ahead of the series opener, here is a look at five Indian batters who have scored the most T20I runs for the team in 2026.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan leads India’s run-scoring charts in T20Is in 2026 with 1,005 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter has played 29 matches and batted in all 29 innings, scoring at an average of 37.22. Kishan has recorded one century and seven half-centuries during the year, with a best score of 103. He has struck 102 fours and 49 sixes while maintaining an impressive strike rate of 169.47.

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Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is second on the list with 811 runs from 29 T20I matches in 2026. He has batted in all 29 innings and averages 28.96, with a highest score of 108. Abhishek has registered one century and seven half-centuries, while his explosive batting has produced 78 fours and 61 sixes. He has scored at a remarkable strike rate of 205.83.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma occupies the third spot with 536 T20I runs in 2026. The left-handed batter has featured in 25 matches and scored his runs in all 25 innings at an average of 35.73. His highest score is an unbeaten 60, and he has registered four half-centuries during the year. Tilak has struck 40 fours and 26 sixes at a strike rate of 147.25.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has scored 535 runs in 20 T20I matches in 2026, placing him fourth among India’s leading run-scorers. He has batted in all 20 innings and averages 28.15, with an unbeaten 97 as his highest score. Samson has five half-centuries to his name, along with 50 fours and 36 sixes. His strike rate of 174.83 highlights his aggressive approach in the format.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube completes the top five with 532 T20I runs in 2026. He has featured in 29 matches and batted in 24 innings, scoring at an average of 31.29. Dube’s highest score is 66, and he has registered two half-centuries during the year. He has hit 32 fours and 37 sixes at a strike rate of 166.77.

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Most T20I Runs in 2026: From Ishan Kishan to Abhishek Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20I in Lucknow
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Most T20I Runs in 2026: From Ishan Kishan to Abhishek Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20I in Lucknow
Most T20I Runs in 2026: From Ishan Kishan to Abhishek Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20I in Lucknow
Most T20I Runs in 2026: From Ishan Kishan to Abhishek Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20I in Lucknow
Most T20I Runs in 2026: From Ishan Kishan to Abhishek Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20I in Lucknow
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