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Home > Sports News > Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

Most Test Runs for India: India have produced several legendary batters in Test cricket, with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar among the most prolific run-scorers in the country's history. Tendulkar tops the list with 15,921 runs, followed by Dravid with 13,265 runs. Gavaskar occupies third place, while Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman complete the top five based on the statistics provided as of Thursday (Oct 15). From remarkable longevity to memorable match-winning performances, these players have made significant contributions to Indian cricket. Here is a closer look at India's five highest run-scorers in Test cricket and their career records.

Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 17:53 IST

Most Test Runs for India: India have produced several legendary batters in Test cricket, with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar among the most prolific run-scorers in the country’s history. Tendulkar tops the list with 15,921 runs, followed by Dravid with 13,265 runs. Gavaskar occupies third place, while Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman complete the top five based on the statistics provided as of Thursday (Oct 15). From remarkable longevity to memorable match-winning performances, these players have made significant contributions to Indian cricket. Here is a closer look at India’s five highest run-scorers in Test cricket and their career records.

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 15,921 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar remains India’s leading run-scorer in Test cricket, having amassed 15,921 runs in 200 matches between 1989 and 2013. He batted in 329 innings, maintained an impressive average of 53.78 and recorded a highest score of 248 not out. Tendulkar’s career included 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries, reflecting his extraordinary consistency across more than two decades at the highest level.

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The legendary batter also accumulated more than 29,000 deliveries faced and struck over 2,000 fours, according to the supplied statistics. His remarkable longevity, technical ability and capacity to perform against different bowling attacks established him as one of the greatest Test batters of all time.

2. Rahul Dravid – 13,265 Runs

Rahul Dravid ranks second among India’s highest Test run-scorers, with 13,265 runs in 163 matches between 1996 and 2012. He scored his runs across 284 innings at an average of 52.63, with his highest score being 270. Dravid finished his Test career with 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries, underlining his reputation as one of the most dependable batters in the format.

Known as ‘The Wall’ for his defensive technique and resilience at the crease, Dravid faced 31,184 deliveries in Test cricket. His patience and ability to bat for long periods made him a key figure in India’s overseas victories and their rise as a competitive Test side during his playing career.

3. Sunil Gavaskar – 10,122 Runs

Sunil Gavaskar is third on India’s all-time Test run-scoring list, having scored 10,122 runs in 125 matches between 1971 and 1987. He featured in 214 innings and averaged 51.12, with an unbeaten 236 as his highest score. Gavaskar registered 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries during his international Test career.

Gavaskar was widely recognised for his technical discipline and ability to face some of the world’s most challenging fast-bowling attacks. He was the first batter to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, setting a landmark that reflected his consistency and importance to Indian cricket during the 1970s and 1980s.

4. Virat Kohli – 9,230 Runs

Virat Kohli occupies fourth place among India’s leading Test run-scorers, with 9,230 runs in 123 matches between 2011 and 2025, according to the supplied figures. He scored his runs in 210 innings at an average of 46.85, with an unbeaten 254 as his highest score. Kohli finished his Test career with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Kohli’s aggressive approach, intensity and ability to convert starts into big scores made him a defining figure in India’s modern Test era. His record includes more than 16,000 deliveries faced and 1,027 fours, highlighting his contribution across challenging conditions at home and overseas.

5. VVS Laxman – 8,781 Runs

VVS Laxman completes India’s top five Test run-scorers with 8,781 runs in 134 matches between 1996 and 2012. He batted in 225 innings and averaged 45.97, with his highest score of 281 remaining one of the most memorable innings in Indian Test history. Laxman recorded 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries during his career.

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Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

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Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

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Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs
Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs
Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs
Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs
Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

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