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Home > Sports News > Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You

Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You

Most Test Runs in 2026: India have seen several batters make a strong impact in Test cricket during 2026. From Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill to a surprise name leading the charts, five Indian batters have emerged among the country's top run-scorers in the format this year. Here is a look at India's top five Test run-scorers as of Wednesday (Oct 7).

Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You
Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 15:46 IST

Most Test Runs in 2026: India have seen several batters make a strong impact in Test cricket during 2026. From Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill to a surprise name leading the charts, five Indian batters have emerged among the country’s top run-scorers in the format this year. Here is a look at India’s top five Test run-scorers as of Wednesday (Oct 7).

Most Test Runs for India in 2026

  • Devdutt Padikkal: 328 runs in 2 matches and 3 innings, with a highest score of 167 and an average of 109.33. He has also scored two centuries in 2026.
  • Rishabh Pant: 249 runs in 3 matches and 4 innings, with a highest score of 81 and an average of 62.25. Pant has scored three half-centuries.
  • KL Rahul: 235 runs in 3 matches and 4 innings, with a highest score of 100 and an average of 58.75. Rahul has registered one century and one half-century.
  • Shubman Gill: 200 runs in 3 matches and 4 innings, with a highest score of 126 and an average of 50.00. Gill has scored one century and one half-century.
  • Dhruv Jurel: 192 runs in 3 matches and 4 innings, with a highest score of 115 not out and an average of 64.00. Jurel has also registered one century and one half-century.

Devdutt Padikkal Leads India’s Test Run-Scorers

The biggest surprise in India’s Test batting charts in 2026 is Devdutt Padikkal, who sits at the top with 328 runs from just two matches. Padikkal has scored two centuries, including a highest score of 167, and boasts an impressive batting average of 109.33.

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Rishabh Pant Second on the List

Rishabh Pant occupies second place with 249 runs from three matches. The wicketkeeper-batter has a highest score of 81 and an average of 62.25, while also recording three half-centuries.

KL Rahul Completes the Top Three

KL Rahul is third among India’s leading Test run-scorers in 2026 with 235 runs. He has played three matches and four innings, scoring one century and one half-century, with his highest score being 100.

Shubman Gill Has 200 Test Runs in 2026

Shubman Gill has accumulated 200 runs in three Tests and four innings in 2026. His highest score is 126, while his batting average stands at 50.00. Gill has scored one century and one half-century during the year.

Dhruv Jurel Completes India’s Top Five

Dhruv Jurel rounds off the top five with 192 runs from three matches. He has been dismissed only three times, giving him an impressive average of 64.00. Jurel’s best score is an unbeaten 115, and he has also registered one century and one half-century.

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Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You
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Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You

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Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You
Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You
Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You
Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You
Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You

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