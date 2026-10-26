Most Test Runs in a Calendar Year: From Sachin Tendulkar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Meet Indian Batters With Most Test Runs in a Calendar Year

Most Test Runs in a Calendar Year: Sachin Tendulkar tops this list with 1,562 Test runs in 2010, while Yashasvi Jaiswal follows with 1,478 runs in 2024. Virender Sehwag features twice, having scored 1,462 runs in 2008 and 1,422 in 2010. Sunil Gavaskar completes the list with 1,407 runs in 1979. These five calendar-year performances showcase remarkable run-scoring campaigns by Indian batters in Test cricket.

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 1,562 Runs (2010)

[Photo Gallery Image: Sachin Tendulkar] Sachin Tendulkar accumulated 1,562 runs in 14 matches and 23 innings in 2010, averaging 78.10 at a strike rate of 55.90. He registered seven centuries and five half-centuries, with 214 as his highest score.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal – 1,478 Runs (2024)

[Photo Gallery Image: Yashasvi Jaiswal] Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 1,478 runs in 15 matches and 29 innings in 2024, maintaining an average of 54.74 and a strike rate of 69.35. His tally included three centuries and nine half-centuries, with an unbeaten 214 as his highest score.

3. Virender Sehwag – 1,462 Runs (2008)

[Photo Gallery Image: Virender Sehwag] Virender Sehwag amassed 1,462 runs in 14 matches and 27 innings in 2008, averaging 56.23 at a strike rate of 85.84. He scored three centuries and six half-centuries, with a highest score of 319.

4. Virender Sehwag – 1,422 Runs (2010)

[Photo Gallery Image: Virender Sehwag] Virender Sehwag appears again for his 2010 campaign, when he scored 1,422 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings. He averaged 61.82 at a strike rate of 90.80, recording five centuries and eight half-centuries, with 173 as his highest score.

5. Sunil Gavaskar – 1,407 Runs (1979)

[Photo Gallery Image: Sunil Gavaskar] Sunil Gavaskar scored 1,407 runs in 17 matches and 26 innings in 1979, averaging 54.11 at a strike rate of 47.43. He recorded four centuries and eight half-centuries, with 221 as his highest score.