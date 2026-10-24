Most Wickets in T20Is in Calendar Year: From Axar Patel to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Meet Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets in Calendar Year

Most Wickets in T20Is in Calendar Year:Arshdeep Singh has set the benchmark for Indian bowlers with the most wickets in a calendar year in men’s T20 Internationals, claiming 38 scalps in 2026. The left-arm pacer leads the list ahead of former India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took 37 wickets in 2022. Arshdeep features three times in the top five, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel have also recorded impressive wicket tallies in recent years. Here is a look at five Indian bowlers who have registered the most wickets in a calendar year in T20Is, as of Saturday (Oct 24).

1. Arshdeep Singh – 38 Wickets in 2026

Arshdeep Singh tops the list after claiming 38 wickets for India in men’s T20 Internationals during the 2026 calendar year. The left-arm fast bowler has been a key part of India’s bowling attack, using his ability to swing the new ball and execute yorkers at the death to trouble opposition batters. His tally of 38 wickets puts him at the top of India’s calendar-year records in the format.

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 37 Wickets in 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar occupies second place with 37 wickets in T20Is in 2022. Known for his swing bowling and control with the new ball, the experienced seamer enjoyed a productive year for India. His tally stood as the benchmark for Indian bowlers until Arshdeep surpassed it in 2026.

3. Arshdeep Singh – 36 Wickets in 2024

Arshdeep appears again on the list with 36 wickets in T20Is in 2024. His performances across the calendar year underlined his consistency in India’s shortest international format, with the left-arm pacer contributing in both the powerplay and the death overs. This is his second entry among the five highest calendar-year wicket tallies for India.

4. Varun Chakaravarthy – 36 Wickets in 2025

Varun Chakaravarthy claimed 36 wickets for India in T20Is during the 2025 calendar year, matching Arshdeep’s tally from 2024. The mystery spinner’s wicket-taking ability made him an important option in India’s bowling attack and earned him a place among the country’s leading calendar-year performers in the format.

5. Arshdeep Singh – 33 Wickets in 2022

Arshdeep completes the top five with 33 wickets in T20Is in 2022. His presence across three separate calendar years highlights his sustained impact in the format. Axar Patel has also made the list with 32 wickets in 2026, placing him just outside the five highest tallies provided.