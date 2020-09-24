Mountaineer and Triathlete, Harshvardhan Joshi started mountaineering in 2016. He rose to fame for foremost extreme altitude summit to Mt. Stok Kangri (20,187ft.), which is the highest trekkable mountain in India.

Harshvardhan Joshi is a mountain climber and triathlete. He completed his schooling at his native village Vasai and gained his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Information Technology from Mumbai University. Apparently, he lived a sedentary materialistic life during his initial days being an unhealthy engineer until his life took a turn for the better as he headed towards self-transformation and self-motivation.

He started his career in mountaineering in 2016. He first made the headlines for his foremost extreme altitude summit to Mt. Stok Kangri (20,187ft.), which is the highest trekkable mountain in India. He climbed it unsupported becoming the youngest Indian to climb it solo then.

He is said to have pursued numerous courses on mountaineering including Basic and Advanced Mountaineering Course, Method of Instruction, and Search & Rescue Course from institutes under the Ministry of Defense, Govt. of India. Supposedly he has served a few years working at the Himalayas for Impact Tourism. Impact Tourism is a sector in travel that involves boosting tourism while emphasizing sustainability.

Harsh is often spotted spending his summers serving as a mountain guide in Ladakh and winters skiing in Kashmir. Besides mountaineering, Harshvardhan is also perceived as a passionate kayaker, runner and cyclist. Currently, he can be seen training for ‘Ironman Triathlon’. It involves completing 3.8 km open water swim, 180 km bike ride and 42.2km run consecutively in one day with a predetermined transition period without any halt and within a time limit of 17 hours.

He recently revealed his take on clean energy wherein he mentioned that clean energy is the only way to eradicate poverty and have sustainable development. He believes that the beauty of sustainable energy is, it democratizes health and education along with empowering people. Living up to his belief he has reportedly planned to embark on a solar-powered expedition to Everest, intending to promote awareness of renewable energy and distribute solar panels to remote communities along the way.