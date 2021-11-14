India has rich historical ties with many of the sporting traditions including Polo. India is one of the few countries in the world where this game is still preserved and practiced. Polo has also been termed as the “Heritage Sports” of India.

In a bid to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and our glorious cultural history through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture is organizing the final match of the M.P. CUP POLO CHAMPIONSHIP – SIR PRATAP SINGH CUP 2021. Hon’ble Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will launch the final 14 GOAL match at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds on November 14, 2021. The event is being organized under the auspices of Indian Polo Association and it is supported by Just in Time Sports Foundation. Sir Pratap Singh Cup is one of India’s most historic and premier tournaments, which was instituted in 1921.

The final match of the Sir Pratap Singh Cup 2021 will be witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff General M.M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal V.R Chaudhari, along with other distinguished officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Meenakashi Lekhi has invited all the Ambassadors to India who will attend the event with their respective spouses. The other attendees of the event include officers from both the Ministries. The event will witness coalescing of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of External Affairs to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The coveted game has been long favoured by the royalty of our country. The event will see a number of polo enthusiasts and eminent guests from the capital in attendance. It will be a high profile event with a gathering of around 200 people.

The history of the game goes back to the time when Maharaja Sir Pratap Singh of Jodhpur presented this cup, in 1921in commemoration of the visit of HRH The Duke of Connaught to India. It is a 14 Goal trophy. It was first played for in Delhi in 1921 and won by the Patiala Team. The fulcrum of polo in India was established in 1892 as the Indian Polo Association (IPA).

The event is in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s clarion call for Fit India and Khelo India, which endeavors to advance “Sports for Excellence” and emphasizes upon making fitness an integral part of our lives.

