MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni arrived at Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse for the latter’s birthday bash. Salman turned 60 on Saturday.







Dhoni who has led Team India to three ICC trophies bid adieu to international cricket in 2019 and the right-handed batter now only features in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Super Kings.

CSK had earlier got Sanju Samson in the squad which left the fans guessing that Dhoni might retire from IPL after the 2026 edition. Adding to the fuel, head coach Stephen Fleming said, “The opportunity was there. We felt we were still a little bit light in our opening batting. And we were also looking at [the fact that] at some point MS Dhoni will move on. Sanju is an international-quality player and he fills that role very well, so succession planning. And just opportunity really, just again looking at refreshing and seeing what Chennai will look like in six years’ time, not two years’ time. And just making sure that there’s a succession [plan] around the players we are introducing.”

Dhoni has led CSK to five titles before Ruturaj Gaikwad was named the captain of the side.

Chennai Super Kings – Final Squad for IPL 2026

Retentions: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (traded), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel

Auction Picks: Kartik Sharma (INR 14.20 Cr), Prashant Veer (INR 14.20 Cr), Matthew Short (INR 1.50 Cr), Aman Khan (INR 40 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 2 Cr), Sarfaraz Khan (INR 75 lakh), Matt Henry (INR 2 crore), Zak Foulkes (75 lakh)

