LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH

MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH

MS Dhoni arrived at Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse for the actor's birthday bash

MS Dhoni at Salman Khan's Birthday Bash. (Photo Credits: X)
MS Dhoni at Salman Khan's Birthday Bash. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 27, 2025 10:31:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH

You Might Be Interested In

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni arrived at Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse for the latter’s birthday bash. Salman turned 60 on Saturday.









Dhoni who has led Team India to three ICC trophies bid adieu to international cricket in 2019 and the right-handed batter now only features in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Super Kings.

CSK had earlier got Sanju Samson in the squad which left the fans guessing that Dhoni might retire from IPL after the 2026 edition. Adding to the fuel, head coach Stephen Fleming said, “The opportunity was there. We felt we were still a little bit light in our opening batting. And we were also looking at [the fact that] at some point MS Dhoni will move on. Sanju is an international-quality player and he fills that role very well, so succession planning. And just opportunity really, just again looking at refreshing and seeing what Chennai will look like in six years’ time, not two years’ time. And just making sure that there’s a succession [plan] around the players we are introducing.”

Dhoni has led CSK to five titles before Ruturaj Gaikwad was named the captain of the side.

Chennai Super Kings – Final Squad for IPL 2026

Retentions: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (traded), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel

Auction Picks: Kartik Sharma (INR 14.20 Cr), Prashant Veer (INR 14.20 Cr), Matthew Short (INR 1.50 Cr), Aman Khan (INR 40 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 2 Cr), Sarfaraz Khan (INR 75 lakh), Matt Henry (INR 2 crore), Zak Foulkes (75 lakh)

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur Surpasses Meg Lanning To Become Women’s T20I’s Most Successful Captain As India Clinch Series

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 10:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BollywoodCricketms dhonisalman khan

RELATED News

History Made! Harmanpreet Kaur Surpasses Meg Lanning To Become Women’s T20I’s Most Successful Captain As India Clinch Series

Manchester United Move Up The Premier League Table After 1-0 Win Over Newcastle With Patrick Dorgu’s Incredible Opener

From Anil Kumble To Shane Warne: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 450 Test Wickets

IND-W vs SL-W: Shafali Verma Sets New Benchmark In Women’s T20I, Breaks Smriti Mandhana’s Record Of…

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma’s Half-Century Powers India Women To 3-0 Series Lead Against Sri Lanka Women

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Mallik Finally Breaks Silence On Mystery Girl, Hints At Truth: ‘Show ki Wajah…’

Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

Pre-New Year Operation: Delhi Police Arrest 285, Seize Illegal Weapons, Drugs and Liquor in Massive Overnight Crackdown | Watch

MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aryan–Ananya Panday’s Rom-Com Falls Short Of Rs 15 Crore Mark

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore

What Makes Dhurandhar’s 70-Year-Old Qawwali By Hrithik Roshan’s Grandfather, Inspired By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a TIMELESS VIRAL TRACK?

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Film Starts Week Four Strong, Earns Rs 15 Crore, Smashes Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

ISIS Holiday Attack Plot: Turkey Launches Massive Security Crackdown, Detains 115 Suspects Ahead of Christmas and New Year

Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…

MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH
MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH
MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH
MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH

QUICK LINKS