Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has arrived in Mussoorie to attend the wedding celebrations of Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi Pant. The Pant family is in the midst of joyous festivities as Sakshi is set to marry businessman Ankit Chaudhary.

On Tuesday, March 11, Dhoni was spotted at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport alongside his family. Sporting a black T-shirt and cream-colored trousers, the legendary cricketer made a stylish appearance. More cricketers are expected to join the celebrations in Mussoorie over the coming days.

Dhoni had previously attended Sakshi Pant’s engagement ceremony in 2024 when she got engaged to Ankit Chaudhary in London. According to media reports, Sakshi and Ankit have been in a relationship for nine years before deciding to tie the knot this year.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and several other cricketers are also expected to attend the wedding, making it a grand affair with the presence of some of India’s biggest cricketing stars.

IPL 2025 Preparations and Pant’s Leadership Role

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Dhoni has been rigorously training at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) academy. He has been preparing for the tournament alongside several CSK players, including the newly signed Rahul Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant flew directly from Dubai to attend his sister’s wedding after India’s victorious campaign in the Champions Trophy. The Indian team secured their second ICC title in two years by defeating New Zealand in a tense final.

Although Pant was part of India’s squad for the tournament, he did not feature in any matches. KL Rahul was preferred over Pant as the first-choice wicketkeeper and delivered a stellar performance in both the semi-final and final, further solidifying his place in the playing XI.

Rishabh Pant will soon shift his focus to the IPL 2025 season, where he will lead the Lucknow Super Giants as their captain, marking a new chapter in his career.

