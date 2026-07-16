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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni as CSK Head Coach? Ravichandran Ashwin Says ‘No Better Person’ After Stephen Fleming’s Exit

MS Dhoni as CSK Head Coach? Ravichandran Ashwin Says ‘No Better Person’ After Stephen Fleming’s Exit

Ravichandran Ashwin has backed MS Dhoni as the ideal candidate to succeed Stephen Fleming as Chennai Super Kings head coach following the New Zealander's departure after 18 years. Calling Dhoni the franchise's best possible choice, Ashwin said there is "no better person" to lead CSK into a new era, citing his leadership, tactical understanding and long-standing influence on the team's decision-making.

Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 14:49 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin has thrown his support behind MS Dhoni to become Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach after Stephen Fleming. The former Indian spinner, who played a pivotal role in CSK’s early success under Dhoni’s leadership, backed the wicketkeeper-batter to take up the responsibility after Fleming and the five-time champions mutually decided to part ways. With Dhoni’s strong influence in the team, Ashwin believes that it would be tough for a new coach to lead the team. 

Ravichandran Ashwin backs MS Dhoni to become new CSK head coach

He stressed that if MS Dhoni is willing to take up the coaching role, he would be the ideal successor given his deep understanding of the team and his successful partnership with Fleming over the years. Ashwin also noted that any new coach would face uncertainty because Dhoni remains an influential figure within the franchise and continues to play a significant role in discussions surrounding team selection and decision-making. 

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“Fleming really understood what ticked [MS] Dhoni, and Dhoni understood that Fleming was a great lieutenant, and that partnership carried on for such a long time. I would say it was about time Chennai Super Kings looked beyond,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin further went on to talk about how a new head coach would have to take decisions independently and not be influenced by Dhoni if he is still part of the team. The former CSK spinner said, “If Dhoni is willing to do that [take over as coach], there is no better person that Chennai Super Kings can go after. If not, they need to find someone who will be able to operate independently and take accountability for his or her own actions.”

Has Chennai Super Kings found their new head coach?

Earlier, Hemang Badani, who serves as the head coach of Delhi Capitals was rumoured to be the successor of Fleming at the Super Kings franchise. However, there has been no official confirmation about this move. Under Badani’s coaching and Axar Patel’s captaincy, DC finished fifth in 2025 and sixth in IPL 2026. With CSK aiming to go back to winning ways, it would be interesting to see if they take in Badani’s recent record in consideration.

Stephen Fleming and Chennai Super Kings

Fleming joined CSK as a player in the IPL’s inaugural year (2008) and took over as head coach from 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association built one of the most respected and consistent set-ups in franchise cricket. Under Fleming, CSK has won five IPL trophies as well as 2 Champions League Twenty20 tournaments. The team has entered the playoffs a record 12 times, while also being part of 10 IPL finals.

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MS Dhoni as CSK Head Coach? Ravichandran Ashwin Says ‘No Better Person’ After Stephen Fleming’s Exit
Tags: chennai super kingscskCSK Head Coachms dhoniRavichandran AshwinStephen Fleming

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MS Dhoni as CSK Head Coach? Ravichandran Ashwin Says ‘No Better Person’ After Stephen Fleming’s Exit
MS Dhoni as CSK Head Coach? Ravichandran Ashwin Says ‘No Better Person’ After Stephen Fleming’s Exit
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