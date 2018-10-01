Sanjay Majrekar said that the legendary Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is merely a shadow of the player he once was and is no longer the world's best finisher in limited overs cricket. Manjrekar also suggested that India should start looking for his replacement.

Prominent commentator and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday stressed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s best days are behind him and the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is now in the twilight of his career. Manjrekar also urged the Indian cricket fans to reduce their expectations as Dhoni is no longer a world beater. Sanjay Manjrekar’s comments have come in the wake of Dhoni’s poor performances in recently concluded Asia Cup 2018.

Before heading to Asia Cup in Dubai, MS Dhoni had managed less than 200 runs in 9 One Day Internationals (ODIs) with the highest score of 42 in the 2018 calendar year. When Asia Cup began, Dhoni was touted to reclaim his lost glory and storm back to form but to his plight, he endured a turbulent 6-nation tournament in UAE. In 4 ODI innings that he played, he could manage a paltry total of 77 runs at an average of 19.

While speaking to media, Sanjay Majrekar said that the legendary Indian captain is merely a shadow of the player he once was and is no longer the world’s best finisher in limited overs cricket. Manjrekar also suggested that India should start looking for his replacement.

“At this stage, Dhoni is not the world-beater that he was. Just bat him down the order. In the Asia Cup final, he should not have come ahead of Kedar Jadhav. Kedar is an in-form batsman, a pure batsman. Tone down your expectations from Dhoni the batsman,” he said.

Nevertheless, Manjrekar firmly believes that the Dhoni is still the best wicketkeeper that India has and he should be picked above anybody else for that role in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

“He (Dhoni) is a good keeper, stumping everything that comes his way. Virat Kohli needs a person around him – a man with all the experience – but his batting is clearly a problem and if India has an exciting option to replace Dhoni then they should start looking at it,” added Sanjay Manjrekar.

