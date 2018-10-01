MS Dhoni has amassed an estimable 10,123 runs in 278 ODIs at an impressive average of over 50. In his 14-year old career so far, he has scored a stellar 67 half centuries and 10 centuries with highest being that remarkable innings of 183 runs against Sri Lanka at Rajkot.

There were times when Mahendra Singh Dhoni, or simply MS Dhoni, used to rule the cricketing arenas. Runs pouring everywhere on the pitch, a certain victory at hand and roaring fans, that is what Dhoni promised every time he used to go out to bat in the famous blue jersey. Fast-forward that glory to the year 2018 and a very contrasting picture now emerges from the stadiums in Indian cricket matches.

MS Dhoni has amassed an estimable 10,123 runs in 278 ODIs at an impressive average of over 50. In his 14-year old career so far, he has scored a stellar 67 half centuries and 10 centuries with highest being that remarkable innings of 183 runs against Sri Lanka at Rajkot.

Enough said. Despite the staggering number of runs he amassed, his influence on the game belittles the statistics he presents with the bat. Remember the good old days when cricket fans, except Australians, used to scratch their skin off when Michael Bevan or Michael Hussey used to come out to bat in the dying overs of an innings? Dhoni surpassed those finishing qualities with more acumen, big innings and a little touch of style.

Since making his debut in 2004, Dhoni took only a couple of years to establish himself as a first team regular, courtesy to his explosive batting technique. When he was handed the mantle of the Indian cricket team, he became even better, rather the best in his trait. Although he lost a little bit of firepower from the bat, but he honed himself as the best finished in the limited overs format.

Dhoni proved his tactical acumen in 2007 ICC T20 World Cup when he helped India register a sensational last over win over Pakistan to clinch the trophy. There was no looking back for the Jharkhand-based Indian batsman as he went on to take leaps and bounds in his career. He led the team from the front in many tournaments, both domestic and abroad, and became the best captain in the history of Indian cricket, surpassing the likes Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.

In 2007, Dhoni became only second Indian cricketer to ever receive the highly-coveted Khel Ratna award. His career pinnacle came in 2011 ICC World Cup where he led the Men in Blue to their second world cup win ever which forged his legacy in golden words.

In 2016, he handed the captaincy armband to swashbuckling Indian gem Virat Kohli. Dhoni had a phenomenal 2017 with the bat but ever since then, his performances with the bat are on a downward spiral. He has overseen the career low in 2018 where he has failed to register a single half-century in 14 ODI matches.

He might be a shadow of the player he once was and is almost certain to hang up his boots after the 2019 ICC World Cup, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s contribution to the Indian cricket will be sung in folklores for the centuries to come.

