Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday achieved another landmark in his international cricket career by becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper to claim 400 dismissals in ODIs. Dhoni claimed this record during the third ODI between India vs South Africa being plated at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. Becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper to claim 400 dismissals, MS Dhoni is only the fourth cricketer in the world to have achieved this record. Other international players who have grabbed this tag is Kumar Sangakkara, Adam Gilchrist, and Mark Boucher.

MS Dhoni claimed his 400 dismissal by sending South Africa’s right-handed batsman Aiden Markram back to the pavilion. this Doing the break-up between catches and stumpings, MS Dhoni has dismissed batsmen 294 times through catches while 106 by stumping. Meanwhile, having 106 dismissals only by stumping, Dhoni is way ahead than Kumar Sangakkara. Congratulating Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India’s ‘turbanator’ Harbhajan Singh said took to his Twitter account and said, “Congratulations @msdhoni 1st Indian and fourth wicketkeeper to effect 400 dismissals #SAvIND that’s BIG number #400.”

Harbhajan Singh is not the only one who congratulated MS Dhoni for becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper to claim 400 dismissals but Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings, Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) and Royal Challengers also congratulated MS Dhoni. Taking it to Twitter, Chennai Super Kings wrote on its handle, “A quadruple century of a different kind.” While BCCI said, “MS Dhoni becomes the first Indian wicket-keeper to effect 400 dismissals in ODIs!” Royal Challengers also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said, “MS Dhoni is the 1st Indian keeper to effect 400 ODI dismissals! Congratulations Mahi.”

Congratulations @msdhoni 1st Indian and fourth wicketkeeper to effect 400 dismissals #SAvIND that’s BIG number #400 👊 @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 7, 2018

.@msdhoni becomes the first Indian wicket-keeper to effect 400 dismissals in ODIs! pic.twitter.com/TSnCNk26wx — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2018