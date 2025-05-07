MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper In IPL To Reach 200 Dismissals During CSK vs KKR Match

MS Dhoni creates IPL history with 200 wicketkeeper dismissals, reaching the milestone during CSK vs KKR 2025 match at Eden Gardens with a stumping and a catch.

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni etched his name into the history books by becoming the first wicketkeeper in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to complete 200 dismissals. The milestone was achieved during CSK’s match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in IPL 2025.

Dhoni entered the game with 198 dismissals under his belt. In a remarkable moment during Noor Ahmad’s over, the legendary wicketkeeper stumped Sunil Narine before taking a sharp catch of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, pushing his tally to 200 — a feat no other wicketkeeper has achieved in the IPL.

Of these 200 dismissals, 153 are catches and 47 are stumpings, making Dhoni the record-holder in both categories individually. The closest competitor to this record is Dinesh Karthik, who has 174 dismissals, followed by Wriddhiman Saha with 113 and Rishabh Pant with 100.

Despite CSK’s disappointing run in IPL 2025 — currently sitting at the bottom of the points table and out of playoff contention — Dhoni’s achievement brings a proud moment for the franchise and fans. The 42-year-old took over captaincy mid-season following an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad and has continued to make his presence felt on the field.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dhoni, who has guided CSK to five IPL titles, is not just a master with the gloves. He is also the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL history, amassing 5,406 runs at a strike rate of 137.83 with 24 fifties.

Most Dismissals as a Wicketkeeper in IPL:

MS Dhoni (2008–2025) – 200 (153 catches, 47 stumpings)

Dinesh Karthik – 174

Wriddhiman Saha – 113

Rishabh Pant – 100

Others trailing include Robin Uthappa (90), Quinton de Kock (84), and Parthiv Patel (81)

No player has matched Dhoni’s consistency behind the stumps over the 17-year history of the league. His presence has defined CSK’s legacy and the IPL’s evolution itself.

The landmark moment adds to the legacy of MS Dhoni, who continues to captivate fans even in the twilight of his cricketing journey. His latest milestone has sparked celebrations across social media, with fans hailing him as the greatest wicketkeeper in IPL history.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor Impact: IPL 2025 Match Between PBKS And MI Relocated to Mumbai