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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni Birthday: Chennai Super Kings Legend Turns 45! Will The Former Team India Skipper Play IPL 2027?

MS Dhoni Birthday: Chennai Super Kings Legend Turns 45! Will The Former Team India Skipper Play IPL 2027?

MS Dhoni celebrated his 45th birthday on July 7, with fans debating his IPL 2027 future. The Chennai Super Kings legend missed IPL 2026 due to injury, leaving uncertainty over a comeback while his remarkable Team India and IPL legacy continues to inspire.

MS Dhoni turns 45 on the 7th July, 2026. Image Credit: ANI
MS Dhoni turns 45 on the 7th July, 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 00:47 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday: As cricket enthusiasts worldwide join hands in commemorating the 45th year of MS Dhoni on July 7, a major question still looms over the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman: is this the last time we see him in the Indian Premier League? It’s the story of Dhoni’s transformation from a ticket collector at a railway station in Ranchi to a man who, with successful captaincy, has also written a saga of his career in cricket. The mastermind behind Team India in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhoni, at the same time, made the Chennai Super Kings a team that is a powerhouse of the Indian Premier League.

On the one hand, Dhoni’s great feats are widely recognized and celebrated; on the other, the 2026 birthday of the legendary player carries an extra layer of importance, as it is uncertain whether he will continue playing after an unsuccessful IPL season with his side, the Chennai Super Kings.

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MS Dhoni Did Not Play A Single Match In IPL 2026

In 2023, for the first time ever since IPL began in 2008, Dhoni was completely out of the playing XI for an entire IPL season. Although he continued to be a member of Chennai Super Kings, the experienced wicketkeeper was sidelined with a thumb injury, and this way could not make a run on the field during the season.

CSK’s wish to give their legendary ex-captain a match later in the year counted on playoff qualification, but the five-time winners could not make it to the knockouts. That’s why Dhoni is still waiting for another IPL appearance.

In 2026, Chennai had a tough time while they were breaking through to the new era under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Not just on the ground, but Dhoni’s absence in the field was also felt as the franchise was struggling to break the chain throughout the tournament.

Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2027?

For now, officially there is no word on whether Dhoni has retired or will be back for the IPL 2027. In fact, the latest weeks’ reports indicate the entire move is still in Dhoni’s hands, while the Chennai Super Kings leadership is still honoring his decision and timing as per his choice.

Such a situation has only brought the fans to speculate more. Besides cricketers who used to play for Dhoni, some experts feel that if he regains his fitness, Dhoni may come back for one last time; some others are of the opinion that IPL 2026 could have silently been the last of an unparalleled cricketer.

Having reached 45, Dhoni at the latest has been turning the tables almost every time. More than a few had him stepping away post CSK’s winning run in 2023, but he not only stayed connected with the franchise but kept another spell up as a live option.

MS Dhoni Birthday: Former Team India Skipper Turns 45

Whatever the fate of IPL 2027, Dhoni’s legacy will be intact. He has been the defining figure of Chennai Super Kings, guiding the team to five IPL championships and shaping a model of excellence that is unmatched in the tournament.

His leadership style, characterized by composure, sharp tactics, and stress management, earned him the tag “Captain Cool,” and his knack for closing games was so potent that he was feared by all the white-ball batsmen.

While the cricketing fraternity marks his 45th year, the world of cricket is looking forward to that one more response from the spectacular player. Whether he comes back for IPL 2027 or decides to end his great cricket journey, MS Dhoni’s ranking as one of the game’s greatest legends has been sealed forever.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM: Sanju Samson Dropped Months After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph; Prabhsimran Singh, Ashok Sharma Earn Maiden Call-Ups

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MS Dhoni Birthday: Chennai Super Kings Legend Turns 45! Will The Former Team India Skipper Play IPL 2027?
Tags: chennai super kingscskMS Dhoni birthdayMS Dhoni IPL 2027MS Dhoni RetirementMS Dhoni Turns 45Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2027

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MS Dhoni Birthday: Chennai Super Kings Legend Turns 45! Will The Former Team India Skipper Play IPL 2027?

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MS Dhoni Birthday: Chennai Super Kings Legend Turns 45! Will The Former Team India Skipper Play IPL 2027?
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