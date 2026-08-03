MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO

Despite announcing his international retirement for more than five years now, former Indian captain MS Dhoni continues to be the centre of attention. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star set social media on flames on August 3, Monday as he rode a superbike at the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai, near Chennai. Being decked up in a racing suit, the veteran’s stunning look went viral on social media.

Did MS Dhoni participate in a race at the Madras International Circuit?

The 45-year-old’s love for bikes or two-wheelers is no secret, given he has a collection of them in the form of Confederate Hellcat X132, Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Yamaha RD350. However, the videos that are going viral on social media were not from a race but a promotional event organised by TVS Eurogrip as the legendary keeper-batter completed high-speed laps on the permanent motor racing circuit. Dhoni was seemingly testing the vehicle’s tyres before his interaction with the stakeholders. As soon as the veteran cricketer halted his bike, he was surrounded by photographers, going berserk.

Thala MS Dhoni in an event in Chennai 💛 pic.twitter.com/9tIzTBJEwx — Prakash (@definitelynot05) August 3, 2026







Glimpse of Thala MS Dhoni at MMRT RACE TRACK ( Kanchipuram) 💛 pic.twitter.com/MNtHaiGumY — Prakash (@definitelynot05) August 3, 2026

Will MS Dhoni return for IPL 2027 as a player?

On the cricketing side of things, the question that is still brewing in everyone’s hearts is whether or not the Ranchi-born cricketer will return to the IPL as a player. The 2026 edition saw him tease fans throughout as he batted, kept and even bowled throughout the nets but didn’t play even a game. Dhoni was battling a calf injury that ruled him out of the first half of the tournament and had seemingly recovered but didn’t feature in the playing eleven.

At 45, one might have to accept that he is highly unlikely to return to the field as a player. Nevertheless, Dhoni might join the Super Kings as a mentor or even head coach, given Stephen Fleming has departed from the role after three successful seasons without reaching the playoffs. The veteran is the joint-most successful captain in IPL history, winning five titles for the Yellow Army and is the most-capped captain in the tournament history. But they may need a seachange in their squad to mount a challenge for their sixth title.





