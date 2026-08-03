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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO

MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO

Despite announcing his international retirement for more than five years now, former Indian captain MS Dhoni continues to be the centre of attention.

MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO. (Image Credits: X/Screengrab)
MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO. (Image Credits: X/Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 21:16 IST

Despite announcing his international retirement for more than five years now, former Indian captain MS Dhoni continues to be the centre of attention. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star set social media on flames on August 3, Monday as he rode a superbike at the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai, near Chennai. Being decked up in a racing suit, the veteran’s stunning look went viral on social media.

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Did MS Dhoni participate in a race at the Madras International Circuit?

The 45-year-old’s love for bikes or two-wheelers is no secret, given he has a collection of them in the form of Confederate Hellcat X132, Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Yamaha RD350. However, the videos that are going viral on social media were not from a race but a promotional event organised by TVS Eurogrip as the legendary keeper-batter completed high-speed laps on the permanent motor racing circuit. Dhoni was seemingly testing the vehicle’s tyres before his interaction with the stakeholders. As soon as the veteran cricketer halted his bike, he was surrounded by photographers, going berserk.





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MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO
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MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO

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MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO

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MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO
MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO
MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO
MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO

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