The legendary wicketkeeper has been left out of all six matches T20 matches against Windies and Australia,

Former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has been dropped against the upcoming T20 series against West Indies, commencing from 4th November, and against Australia in the same month. This decision, announced by All-India Senior Selection Committee on late Friday night, has drawn Mahi’s fans’ ire. Reactions is all one could see at the moment hovering around each corner of the popular social media network.

After a dip in his performance in the limited-overs match, his position had become untenable and was a constant debate in the recent-past. However his drop from the upcoming series have raised many man brows. The legendary wicketkeeper has been left out of all six matches T20 matches against Windies and Australia, with Rishabh Pant named as the first-choice wicket-keeper.

While announcing Dhoni’s drop, chief selector MSK Prasad said that he was dropped because they were looking for a second keeper slot and it was not the end for Dhoni. However every fan’s immediate reaction to be the one of questioning the future of Dhoni in T20.

HERE’S HOW PEOPLE ARE REACTING

RIP @BCCI..No #Dhoni Why you guys playing without Dhoni Who's Gonna Watch all that shit? Cricket Is not cricket Without @msdhoni — Dream Guru (@DreamGuru6) October 26, 2018

After bcci announced t20i team against Australia, meanwhile my thoughts for bcci selectors committee..😔😔#dhoni #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/lvV5kyYtyD — Trustmeiamaliar (@Imritik_) October 26, 2018

THERE WILL BE NO ANOTHER DHONI 💔#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/xdiBxygBo1 — MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI (@DHONI7787) October 26, 2018

It seems to be the departure of #Dhoni from t20 cricket . Selectors may say lack of form is the reason but that lack of form is due to the rare opportunities he get in batting . Mostly gets to bat in 1-2 matches in a series and that too at 6 or below mostly. Selectors 🖕FU . pic.twitter.com/BZhvohigbB — KP RAGHUWANSHI (@Raghuwanshify) October 26, 2018

Dhoni is not just a name!

DHONI IS A BRAND! that's why people always ready to target him!#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/PoXyZppXBl — MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI (@DHONI7787) October 26, 2018

For all those Dhoni haters who think that his career is over.#INDvAUS #INDvWI #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/xmmRpRcMBM — The Cricket Show (@TheCricketShow_) October 26, 2018

#Dhoni

The sun will rise again.

The man who put stars on the jersey of India cricket team.

The man who is inspiration of millions of people not because of his cricketing career but because of his attitude towards situations.

It's not your end.

The sun will rise again. pic.twitter.com/hodpOGWAgi — Avinash Singh (@avinash_0410) October 26, 2018

Indian Skipper, who seems to be a cut above the rest, has also been rested for the Windies series. Apparently, the swashbuckling batsman has been given rest in order to keep him fresh for the highly-anticipated Australian tour in late November.

Team for three T20 match series against Windies

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, DK, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

