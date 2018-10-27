Former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has been dropped against the upcoming T20 series against West Indies, commencing from 4th November, and against Australia in the same month. This decision, announced by All-India Senior Selection Committee on late Friday night, has drawn Mahi’s fans’ ire. Reactions is all one could see at the moment hovering around each corner of the popular social media network.
After a dip in his performance in the limited-overs match, his position had become untenable and was a constant debate in the recent-past. However his drop from the upcoming series have raised many man brows. The legendary wicketkeeper has been left out of all six matches T20 matches against Windies and Australia, with Rishabh Pant named as the first-choice wicket-keeper.
While announcing Dhoni’s drop, chief selector MSK Prasad said that he was dropped because they were looking for a second keeper slot and it was not the end for Dhoni. However every fan’s immediate reaction to be the one of questioning the future of Dhoni in T20.
HERE’S HOW PEOPLE ARE REACTING
Indian Skipper, who seems to be a cut above the rest, has also been rested for the Windies series. Apparently, the swashbuckling batsman has been given rest in order to keep him fresh for the highly-anticipated Australian tour in late November.
Team for three T20 match series against Windies
Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, DK, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem
