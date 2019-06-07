MS Dhoni may release a statement and his response over Balidan badge controversy shortly, reports said.

Captain cool MS Dhoni is likely to release his statement shortly over the Balidan badge controversy, say reports. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman who landed in a soup for wearing gloves with a logo of the Indian territorial army will keep his side and reason for donning insignia gloves during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against South Africa.

Dhoni’s silent and gentle act was to give a tribute to Pulwama martyrs and braveheart soldiers. MS Dhoni who holds a rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment, Indian Territorial Army, did this just to honour and remember the soldiers.

As he was caught on camera, wearing insignia logo gloves, social media users started praising MSD for the Nobel cause.

Taking cognizance of the scene, ICC issued directions to the BCCI to ask Dhoni to remove the regimental dagger badge symbol from his gloves. ICC general manager Claire Furlong said Indian cricket governing body has been requested to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves.

Supporting the legend, the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) turned down ICC’s request to MS Dhoni to not to wear the insignia gloves as it is against the international cricket governing body’s rule for match uniform. BCCI in a statement said to the ICC that logo was neither commercial nor religious.

The Board has also written to ICC saying MS Dhoni will continue to wear the gloves with insignia symbol.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App