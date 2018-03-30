Mahendra Singh Dhoni hailed Uttar Pradesh for producing finest cricketing talent over the years. On his latest visit to Lucknow for some work commitments, Dhoni opened up about his love for the city and reckoned that he played some of his best cricket in the city. Dhoni will be aiming for his third IPL title with the Chennai Super Kings when he leads them in the IPL 2018.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been touted as one of the finest brains in cricket. The former Indian captain has during his tenure as a captain promoted several youngsters who have made a name for themselves and currently are integral members of the Indian cricket team. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina owe a fair share of their remarkable success to MS Dhoni, the man who nurtured them and trusted them during the bad and the good. On his recent trip to Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Dhoni reckoned that the state has for ages produced some splendid cricketers.

Speaking about the cricketing talent that Uttar Pradesh possesses, Dhoni said that the cricketers from the state have always been good. Remembering his U-19 days, Dhoni who played against UP while representing Jharkhand said they were good back then too.”UP has a lot of cricketing talent. There have been some extraordinary talents coming from the state. When I used to play U-19, then also the team of UP was way too good. The fast bowlers here are experts in swinging the ball both ways. And everyone knows that the state has given several great batsmen to the sport,” said the 36-year-old who will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2018.

Dhoni in a majority of his cricketing career has played alongside the likes of Suresh Raina, Praveen Kumar and RP Singh who are some of the finest Uttar Pradesh talents to have graced the Indian team. On his visit to the state capital for some business commitments, Dhoni opened up about his love for the ‘City of Nawabs’ and said he played a lot of cricket here and hopes to keep visiting the city more often. “Lucknow is not a new place for me. I have played a lot of cricket here, some of the tournaments here used to be great,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman adding that, “Hopefully, I will keep coming to Lucknow and will spend more time here, as now I have professional obligations here.”

Dhoni is gearing up for his third IPL title with the Chennai Super Kings whom he will lead after a gap of two years. In Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo, he has got the core of his winning team back and is ensuring that the practice session of the team is running in full swing. Despite his growing age, Dhoni continues to be one of the fittest cricketers on the pitch. When asked if it is difficult for him to manage the workload, he said after retiring from Test cricket, the workload is not an issue for him anymore.

