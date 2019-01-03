Budding Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan was in peak form on Thursday while playing for Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Big Bash League. Khan came to play at number eight for Strikers against Melbourne Renegades and smashed a Dhoni-esque helicopter shot.

When anybody talks about the helicopter shot, it immediately brings to mind the name of legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, the former Indian skipper is now a mere shadow of a player he once was and hence so all the synonyms that were once attached to him. Now, there is a new boy in the world of cricket who is mastering the art of helicopter shots and he often displays his inch-perfect skill with the bat every now and then.

Budding Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan was in peak form on Thursday while playing for Adelaide Strikers in Australia’s Big Bash League. Khan came to play at number eight for Strikers against Melbourne Renegades and smashed a Dhoni-esque helicopter shot. This was not the first time he had done that as on December 31 also, he played a helicopter shot reminding the shot technique of MS Dhoni to cricket lovers all over the world.

In the match against Renegades, Rashid Khan scored two fantastic boundaries and two mega sixes to help his side put up a fighting total of 158/6. The 20-year-old Afghanistan international played a blitzkrieg of 21 runs. Here’s how he played the iconic shot during his explosive innings:

The Legend of Rashid continues 🤺 #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/lVj1p2oC6Y — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2019

