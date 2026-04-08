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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Out of CSK vs DC Clash? Wicket-Keeper Batter’s Fitness Under Scanner

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Out of CSK vs DC Clash? Wicket-Keeper Batter’s Fitness Under Scanner

Former captain MS Dhoni is doubtful to feature in their next clash against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 11, at home, according to a report

MS Dhoni (Image Credits:X)
MS Dhoni (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 8, 2026 10:33:42 IST

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Out of CSK vs DC Clash? Wicket-Keeper Batter’s Fitness Under Scanner

Chennai Super Kings have been struggling to find form in the on going Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition and the side has now suffered another massive blow. Former captain MS Dhoni is doubtful to feature in their next clash against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 11, at home, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

The wicket-keeper batter is still far away from attaining full fitness for the match. CSK officials had earlier confirmed he is undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. 

“MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can’t say how much time,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz. “We are hoping he will be available for the next game, but that will depend on his progress. We have a few days before the next match.”

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How Have Chennai Super Kings Performed so Far?

Chennai Super Kings have had one of the worst starts to the campaign as they have lost all three matches that they have played. Starting the IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals, CSK suffered a thumping defeat after the Royals chased down a small target of 128 by 8 wickets in just 12.1 overs. 

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side then met Punjab Kings and failed to defend 210. CSK’s bowlers have been struggling with form as the conceded 250 runs for the first time against RCB in the third match. The Super Kings were bowled out for 207 as RCB registered a 43-run win. 

“Great fight by Sarfaraz, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, even to some extent Shivam Dube. So I think, maybe I would have, contributed more top of the order, you never know, we would have chased it down. So definitely it’s on me today,” Gaikwad said after the match against RCB. 

Earlier Update on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni missed the first two matches due to a calf injury and his availability remains unconfirmed. It was earlier confirmed by the franchise that the former skipper will miss at least two weeks of action and continue rehab. However, Dhoni was spotted practicing with the team ahead of the PBKS match giving a massive boost to the side. If he will play against RCB or not, remains to be seen. 

Also Read: PSL 2026 | Mohammad Rizwan Trolled For Dressing Room Speech After Rawalpindiz’s Fourth Straight Loss

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Out of CSK vs DC Clash? Wicket-Keeper Batter’s Fitness Under Scanner
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Out of CSK vs DC Clash? Wicket-Keeper Batter’s Fitness Under Scanner
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Out of CSK vs DC Clash? Wicket-Keeper Batter’s Fitness Under Scanner
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