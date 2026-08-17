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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni IPL 2027 Future: Will Thala Play? Former India Batter Demands Clarity Before CSK’s New Coach Appointment

MS Dhoni IPL 2027 Future: Will Thala Play? Former India Batter Demands Clarity Before CSK’s New Coach Appointment

MS Dhoni’s IPL 2027 future remains uncertain after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to injury. Former India batter Kris Srikkanth has urged CSK to clarify Dhoni’s role before appointing Stephen Fleming’s successor as head coach, adding to the questions over the five-time IPL champions’ plans for the veteran star.

MS Dhoni is yet to make a decision on playing in IPL 2027. Image Credit: ANI
MS Dhoni is yet to make a decision on playing in IPL 2027. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 16:14 IST

MS Dhoni’s future with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League has been a hot topic of debate in the last few years. Many expected Dhoni to sign off in 2023 after winning the trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, when he did not step away, speculation has risen after each season. When CSK failed to make it to the playoffs in 2025 and 2025, many thought it would mean the end for Dhoni in the IPL. He was named in the squad of the five-time champions in IPL 2026, but did not play a single game owing to injuries. 

Now, as the Super Kings look for a new head coach after parting ways with Stephen Fleming, Dhoni’s situation at the franchise needs to be discussed. Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth has called for transparency over the future of the 45-year-old before finalising Fleming’s replacement. 

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Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK in IPL 2027?

There have been growing speculations over MS Dhoni’s future in the IPL since his international retirement in 2020. However, time and again, the former Indian skipper has quashed these rumours every time. Interestingly, with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter not playing a single game in IPL 2026, Dhoni could not provide a remark on his future in the tournament.

His fitness struggles throughout the season indicate that Dhoni might have played his final game in the IPL. But with the mega auction one year away, Dhoni could have his final hurrah in the yellow jersey in 2027. 

How Will MS Dhoni Impact CSK’s New Head Coach Appointment?

MS Dhoni’s decision to play in next year’s IPL could impact CSK’s decision to select a new head coach. The Indian captain still carries a monumental voice in the dressing room. It is expected that he will be part of the discussions taking place for appointing the new head coach. 

Former Indian player Srikkanth has called for transparency over Dhoni’s future and said, “But what will MS Dhoni’s place in CSK be going forward? That arrangement has to be fixed first, and only then will everything else fall in place.”

Who Will be CSK’s New Head Coach?

Stephen Fleming’s partnership with Chennai Super Kings stretched for 18 years. It was the most successful coach-franchise partnership seen in T20 history, resulting in five IPL titles and two Champions League trophies. However, now that the two have decided to part ways, CSK needs to make a decision on choosing a new head coach.

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin threw Eoin Morgan’s name in the hat as a potential candidate. Meanwhile, having been sacked as England’s Test coach, Brendon McCullum became a contender to take over the reins. But Srikkanth rejected the idea of either of the two being named head coach.

“I won’t go for Eoin Morgan for sure. He was a good player and a good captain for England. But as a coach, I won’t accept him as an option. Even as KKR’s captain, he didn’t do anything great. It’ll be best if he just sticks to commentary. Likewise, it’ll be good for CSK if they don’t appoint Brendon McCullum as the head coach. They should say no to both Morgan and McCullum,” said Srikkanth.

Mike Hussey to Become CSK’s New Coach?

While rejecting Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum, Kris Srikkanth threw weight behind Michael Hussey to become Chennai Super Kings’ new coach. The Australian currently holds the position of batting coach in the franchise and, according to Srikkanth, is ready to transition to a higher role. The 66-year-old said, “CSK don’t need anyone from outside when they have Mr. Cricket with him. Michael Hussey should be the automatic head coach. He will be the best choice.”

Also Read: AUS vs BAN: Nathan Lyon To Be Dropped For Must-Win 2nd Test? Australia Coach’s Huge Claim After Off-Spinner’s Struggles In Series-Opener

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MS Dhoni IPL 2027 Future: Will Thala Play? Former India Batter Demands Clarity Before CSK’s New Coach Appointment
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MS Dhoni IPL 2027 Future: Will Thala Play? Former India Batter Demands Clarity Before CSK’s New Coach Appointment
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